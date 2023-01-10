Kylie Scott game winner propels Carl Junction over Republic

On Monday night, the Class 5 #4 Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs defeated the #6 team in Class 6, the Republic Tigers 50-48.

This game was back and forth all the way until the the last 30 seconds of the game when it was tied 48-48.

Kylie Scott got the ball and worked her way around the top of the key and found a lane to the basket and through two defenders. She got a lay in to fall giving them the lead with seconds to go.

On the other side, CJ got the defensive stop it needed to secure the win in the closing seconds.

Scott finished the game with 17 points. Senior Destiny Buerge added 16 points.

The Lady Bulldogs move to 11-1 on the season and have now won six straight games.

They will next face Nixa (10-2), who is #5 in Class 6, on Thursday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.