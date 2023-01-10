ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City outlasts Neosho with 40-38 win at home

By Max Preston
 2 days ago

Webb City would host Neosho for a Monday night Four States matchup and the Central Ozark Conference opener for both teams. The Lady Cardinals would edge out the Lady Wildcats 40-38 in game that came down to the closing seconds.

Sami Mancini led Webb City with 13 points and Kate Brownfield added 10 points.

Karlee Ellick posted a double-double for Neosho with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Webb City will remain home to face Branson Thursday, while Neosho will come back home to host Willard Wednesday.

koamnewsnow.com

McFarland named next head coach for Webb City football

WEBB CITY, Mo. - Webb City has announced the hiring of Ryan McFarland as the school's next high school head football coach. McFarland has served as an assistant coach for the Cardinals the last two years. He's also been a coach at Frontenac, Riverton and Seneca. RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY...
WEBB CITY, MO
Carthage wins big at home over East Newton

Friday night, the Carthage Tigers went on to defeat the East Newton Patriots 73-46. Leading the way for the Tigers was Justin Ray who finished with 22 points. Senior Max Templeman surpassed 1,000 career points tonight and finished the game with 16. Carthage moves to 7-5 overall on the season. They will be back at […]
CARTHAGE, MO
The Joplin Eagles takes a tough loss to Francis Howell

The Joplin Eagles and the Francis Howell Vikings would faceoff in the first semifinal matchup of the 2023 Kaminsky Classic. The Eagles came up short as they were defeated by the Vikings 57-49. All Wright led all scorers with 25 points. Quin Renfro had seven points and seven rebounds, while Terrance Gibson chipped in seven […]
JOPLIN, MO
2023 Kaminsky Classic: Day One action

The first day of the Kaminsky Classic saw four games. The Joplin Eagles took on the William Chrisman Bears. Neosho faced Francis Howell, the Webb City Cardinals played against the Jefferson City Jays and Carl Junction went up against Poplar Bluff. Scores: Joplin 53 William Chrisman 45 Neosho 23 Francis Howell 57 Webb City 66 […]
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Quapaw’s Jack Deringer signs to Saint John’s

Thursday afternoon, a Quapaw Wildcat signed his letter of intent to play college football. That would be senior Jack Deringer as he signed on with Saint John’s University. Deringer announced his commitment to play for the Johnnies back in December. They compete at the Division III level and in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. This […]
QUAPAW, OK
