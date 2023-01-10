Webb City outlasts Neosho with 40-38 win at home

Webb City would host Neosho for a Monday night Four States matchup and the Central Ozark Conference opener for both teams. The Lady Cardinals would edge out the Lady Wildcats 40-38 in game that came down to the closing seconds.

Sami Mancini led Webb City with 13 points and Kate Brownfield added 10 points.

Karlee Ellick posted a double-double for Neosho with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Webb City will remain home to face Branson Thursday, while Neosho will come back home to host Willard Wednesday.

