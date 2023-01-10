Suns And Warriors Injury Reports On Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are facing off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Suns have ruled out Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul and Cameron Payne.

Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet are all listed as questionable.

The Warriors will be without JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are both listed as probable.

Steph Curry, who has missed the last 11 games, is questionable, which is a good sign that his return is near.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns come into the matchup with a 20-21 record in 41 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are in the middle of a massive slump and have gone 1-9 in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a six-game losing streak).

As for the Warriors, they are 20-20 in 40 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Suns have a 6-14 record in 20 games, while the Warriors are an outstanding 17-4 in 21 games at the Chase Center.

The two teams last played in November (in Arizona), and the Suns won 130-119 (Curry had 50 points, nine rebounds and six assists).