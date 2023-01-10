Read full article on original website
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment
Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
Nebraska Football: 5 Under-the-Radar Offseason Goals the Cornhuskers Must Accomplish
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's and his staff's to-do list in 2023 goes beyond roster reconstruction and recruiting.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
KETV.com
From start to finish line, Nebraska's I-80 Speedway was a love story for Kosiski family
GREENWOOD, Neb. — One of the premier race tracks in the Midwest has closed, and now theI-80 Speedway is selling everything at auction. The track is silent, the stands sit empty, but the stories still race across the I-80 Speedway. "There was a lot of people involved. Helping to...
KETV.com
13 metro student-athletes honored at Fall Scholar Athlete Awards Luncheon
OMAHA, Neb. — The Greater Omaha Sports Committee honored 13 student-athletes from the Omaha metro area Tuesday at its Fall Scholar Athlete Awards Luncheon. Winners are rewarded for their excellence on the playing field and in the classroom. This year's winners:. Football. Cole Ballard | Elkhorn South. Zane Flores...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Facing off with Illinois, former Husker finds new home, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have their hands full with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. When Emmanuel Bandoumel takes the court against the Big Ten rival, there’s one player that he’s most excited to go head to head against. That player would be Illinois’ Terrence...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
KETV.com
Friends, family gather to watch Omaha man's 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday night in Omaha, friends and family gathered to watch Rob Daniel try his hand at "America's game." Daniel appeared on Friday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." The custom woodworker and his family took in the big night at Pulled BBQ in the metro. Daniel...
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
WOWT
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
1380kcim.com
Two Western Iowa Students Earn Military Service Academy Nominations
Two western Iowa students have received nominations from Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to attend the nation’s military service academies. Manuel Garcia-Paz of Denison was among Ernst’s 10 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and Kaiden Krajicek, also of Denison, was selected by Grassley for consideration to attend the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The admissions teams at the respective academies determine final selections. Grassley says, “These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership, and desire to serve are exceptional and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces.” Ernst, who is a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says, “Thank you to our young Iowans who have answered the call to serve our country! As a combat veteran and mom to a West Point graduate and current active-duty servicemember, I know the commitment each of our nominees has for our state and country. It is my honor to nominate and support this future generation of leaders as they take this next step toward serving our nation.” Students interested in attending a service academy should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Information on applying for a nomination is included below.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska announces first steps in search for new UNL chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska president Ted Carter announced Tuesday that the national search for University of Nebraska-Lincoln's next chancellor is underway. Ronnie Green, UNL's current chancellor, announced last month his plans to retire in June 2023 — he'd spent seven years in the role. Carter said...
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
