CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double and Clemson defeated Louisville 83-70 on Wednesday night to reach 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in 70 years. Clemson, a charter member of the ACC since 1953, had a...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO