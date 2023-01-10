Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring
Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett gets standing ovation after leaving national championship game
It's incredible to think about Stetson Bennett's Georgia career. It started with Bennett walking on at UGA in 2017 as a two-star recruit before transferring to Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi for the 2019 season. It ended with Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart calling a timeout in the fourth quarter...
Robinson Drafted to KC Current
M/D Gabrielle Robinson heard her name called in the 2023 NWSL Draft.
What if Stetson Bennett played for UMass? Star Georgia QB received offer from Minutemen in 2018.
Stetson Bennett capped off his legendary career at Georgia with back-to-back national titles. Before he led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, star quarterback Stetson Bennett came close to conducting the offense for … the UMass Minutemen?. Considering Bennett’s career path, it’s a “what if” scenario that isn’t...
College Sports’ Rapid Winds of Change Blow Through the Big Ten
Former commissioner Kevin Warren led the conference through a momentous three years, but his exit adds another moving part to the volatile college sports landscape.
Wisconsin adds Haynes, Hitschler, Scruggs to defensive staff
Wisconsin has added Paul Haynes, Colin Hitschler and Greg Scruggs to new coach Luke Fickell's defensive staff.
Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???
It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
Did Jalen Graham Do Enough To Earn His Way out of Musselman's Dog House?
Rarely used forward was dominant every minute he was in game versus Alabama
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin enters transfer portal
Penn State has good reason to feel great about its situation at linebacker in 2023, but the depth chart may be about to take a slight hit. Jamari Buddin announced he has decided to enter the transfer portal to evaluate his options. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing. I can’t thank Coach Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletics career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country,” Buddin said in his released statement on Twitter. “After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in...
CBS Sports
2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies
The Georgia Bulldogs secured their second consecutive national title with a dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. Georgia became the first repeat national champion since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. Georgia completed the SEC gauntlet with an unblemished record and then used an improbable comeback against Ohio State to advance to their second straight title game. Monday's victory marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs CFB championship gear here.
