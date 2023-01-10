Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Former NBA Player Fired Back At Michael Jordan’s Trash Talk: "You Had My Poster Up In Your Room In College, So Whatever I Was Doing Back Then, I Was Doing Right!"
Michael Jordan once tried to bark at a retired player and received a huge comeback.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz
Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
Sporting News
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place
How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Mavs Trade for John Collins Linked to Christian Wood Contract Talks
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks have a lot to think about between now and then. One player Dallas has been linked to numerous times over the last few years is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who yet again finds himself in trade rumors.
Lakers News: Another LA Starter Leaves Monday Night’s Game With an Injury
The Lakers can't afford another injury to a key member of the rotation.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“Believe me, I have no interest in trading Myles Turner” - Rick Carlisle makes his position on Indiana Pacers trade rumors clear
Against Carlisle’s wishes, Turner might not be in a Pacers uniform after this season.
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reveals ‘next step’ for Ben Simmons with Kevin Durant sidelined
Flashback to January 2022 and the Brooklyn Nets found themselves scrambling to prevent a freefall in the standings amid a Kevin Durant knee injury. A year later, Durant is down with a similar injury, but new faces decorate Brooklyn’s roster as the team looks for new means of production with their top player sidelined. Unlike last […] The post Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reveals ‘next step’ for Ben Simmons with Kevin Durant sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"That’s something we’ve done a poor job as Celtics" - Ray Allen revealed the 2008 Boston Celtics aren't speaking with each other anymore
The lack of communication speaks volumes about how ego and pride got the better of the 2008 Celtics core
