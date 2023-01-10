ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place

How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reveals ‘next step’ for Ben Simmons with Kevin Durant sidelined

Flashback to January 2022 and the Brooklyn Nets found themselves scrambling to prevent a freefall in the standings amid a Kevin Durant knee injury. A year later, Durant is down with a similar injury, but new faces decorate Brooklyn’s roster as the team looks for new means of production with their top player sidelined. Unlike last […] The post Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reveals ‘next step’ for Ben Simmons with Kevin Durant sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
