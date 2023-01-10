ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart Reopens 1,000 Stores Across America

This year, Walmart made many closure headlines. Around 160 of the store lockdowns were permanent. The others were temporary. Why would the brand shutter so many locations and inconvenience shoppers? Let us find out.
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022

Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers

There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!

Walmart has announced that it will now offer drone deliveries to select shoppers in four cities in the US. The new service, which is being rolled out in seven stores in Tampa and Orlando in Florida, four stores in Phoenix, Arizona, and 11 stores in the Dallas, Texas area, will allow customers who live within a mile of stores set up with a DroneUp hub to place orders online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...

