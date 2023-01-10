Read full article on original website
Walmart Slammed For ‘Price Gouging’ After Customer Shows That Grocery Prices Have ‘Doubled’ In New Video
Walmart is often revered for its low prices when it comes to household items, but one TikToker recently went viral and suggested that the department store might be amping up its prices on grocery products. Last month, video creator Nikki Adams (@nikkis_garden_adventure) posted a clip on December 21st and claimed...
Your Local Kohl's and Nordstrom Might Be Closing In 2023
More department store closures are expected in 2023, as some popular retailers struggle to adapt to the changing retail landscape and economic challenges. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
Target Shopper Is Stunned Over Makeshift ‘Self-Checkout’ He Finds During Busy Time of Year, Sparking Debate
A video posted online of a customer using a makeshift self-checkout register at Target is stirring up debate over the role of workers at big box stores. According to viral video footage, a TikToker approached the checkout when they noticed something strange. The checkout had a belt conveyor but without the cashier behind it.
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
Walmart Reopens 1,000 Stores Across America
This year, Walmart made many closure headlines. Around 160 of the store lockdowns were permanent. The others were temporary. Why would the brand shutter so many locations and inconvenience shoppers? Let us find out.
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022
Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Walmart is Entirely Discontinuing Carry-Out Paper Bag Purchases in One State Beginning January 18
Two iterations of an eco-friendly bag policy are becoming effectuated by Walmart locations across the nation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Facebook.com and BestLifeOnline.com.
Walmart, Kroger, Target & Amazon among major retailers slammed for ‘mistakes’ that cost shoppers – what to look out for
MAJOR retailers have been getting slammed for “mistakes” that cost shoppers - here’s what to look out for. The past year has been a difficult one for several businesses, including retailers such as Walmart, Kroger and Target. With a rise in prices, a diminishing workforce, and the...
Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers
There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn
Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures
The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
Money Saver: Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts
ST. LOUIS – Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts. For a limited time, save up to 80% off on clothing, shoes, home decor, and accessories. These are some of the lowest prices seen in a year. Two-piece sleep sets drop from $44 to...
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!
Walmart has announced that it will now offer drone deliveries to select shoppers in four cities in the US. The new service, which is being rolled out in seven stores in Tampa and Orlando in Florida, four stores in Phoenix, Arizona, and 11 stores in the Dallas, Texas area, will allow customers who live within a mile of stores set up with a DroneUp hub to place orders online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Macy's Follows Amazon, Walmart: Announces Closures of 20% of U.S. Locations, Goes Online
Macy's has announced plans to close 125 stores in the next three years, representing nearly 20% of its U.S. locations. The closures by Macy's include six full-line department stores, a Bloomingdale's outlet shop, and a previously unannounced closure of a Macy's store that took place last year.
Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times
With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
