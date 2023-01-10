ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU disappoints in title game

By Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 2 days ago

TCU got walloped by Georgia in the national title game Monday night 65-7 — the biggest blowout in championship game history.

Why it matters: TCU overcame preseason underdog status to star on the national stage, calling attention to both the school and its home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vnusv_0k9BWH5f00
Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

The big picture: Georgia was heavily favored going into the game and TCU looked outmatched from the start. TCU's quarterback, Heisman Trophy runner up Max Duggan, finished the game with only 152 yards passing and a stunning -38 yards rushing.

  • It was 38-7 at halftime.
  • At one point, the TV commentators said that it appeared to be raining in the stadium — but only in the TCU fan section.

Yes, but: Even with this loss, TCU's surprising championship run has raised its football program's profile. Players from all over the country will likely be interested in moving to Fort Worth.

Flashback: It's hard to overstate how terrible TCU's football team was a few decades ago — and how far they've come. In the 1970s, they lost to UT Arlington twice .

Of note: Shaquille O'Neal, who lives in Carrollton, announced before the game that if TCU lost, he'd eat a horned frog .

  • So ... that's something.

What else we're watching: Duggan plans to head to the NFL. We can't wait to see how his commitment and positive attitude transitions into a professional career.

The bottom line: It's hard to fathom on the heels of this painful loss, but TCU fans — and the entire city of Fort Worth — will look back on this magical season with wistful joy.

  • Eventually.

Comments / 0

 

