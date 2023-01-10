Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
FBI Season 5 Episode 11 Review: Heroes
Kelly Moran, one of those JOC analysts who find the evidence to crack cases weekly, got out from behind his terminal for once. He probably wished he hadn't after FBI Season 5 Episode 11. It's great to see one of the support team members getting rewarded with his own episode....
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Review: It Is What It Is Until it Isn't
Jack Dayton's lack of interference with the hospital was too good to be true. He's always had a conflict of interest because he owns AI tech that can be used in medicine. OR 2.0 is one thing, but now that Asher and Sharon have declared war on Dayton's AI program for flagging opioid abusers, it's on!
TV Fanatic
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 10
On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10, the pair were ambushed while searching for Kilbride. However, the team learned that every member of the team had a bounty. Meanwhile, the NCIS team worked together with other cities to hunt down a psychopath who wanted to kill lots of agents.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.
Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.
TV Fanatic
Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party
I have to hand it to the writers here: they really surprised me. Repeatedly. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 does an excellent bait-and-switch, subverting expectations and hitting us with not one but two significant developments for central characters. From what could've been a hackneyed Mamma Mia premise, the Island...
ComicBook
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
The Rig review – prepare to drill down into Martin Compston’s spooky North Sea drama
Compston, Iain Glen and a deeply unsettling Mark Bonnar star in this creepy thriller set on an oil platform that is attacked by supernatural forces. You’ll have a gas
TV Fanatic
The Company You Keep Teaser Trailer: Milo Ventimiglia Plays a Charismatic Con Man in New ABC Drama
Milo Ventimiglia returns to the small screen with his first post-This Is Us TV role next month, and it looks very similar to some of ABC's past efforts. The Company You Keep touches down on ABC on Sunday, February 19, at 10 p.m. "A night of passion leads to love...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 11 Spoilers: A Mysterious Death on the Tracks
Regina took over the 7-4 to ensure that the police took neighborhood residents' complaints as seriously as those of white, wealthier people. She's proven repeatedly that she means it, gradually gaining people's trust as she closes cases that no one else paid attention to. Sometimes that's a tall order. East...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Resident Stumbles to Series Lows Ahead of Season (Series?) Finale; Golden Globes Return Down in the Demo
On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned to the air for the first time since 2021, and it took a bite out of the competition. The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 ticked down to series lows of 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. This is not a...
bleedingcool.com
Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Green Light; Season 2 Ep. 12 Sneak Preview
CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts will be back for a third season. Plus, a sneak preview of tonight's episode. Before we take a look at an extensive preview for tonight's episode (S02E12 "The Family Business"), fans of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts can start celebrating early. Yup, that's right… CBS has renewed the popular supernatural sitcom for a third season during the 2023-2024 cycle. "This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season." Now here's a look at what's in store for tonight…
Criminal Minds: Evolution scores renewal (Criminal Minds Season 17 is happening)
Paramount+ has made a decision about the future of Criminal Minds: Evolution. There will be a second season of the revival, and here’s what we know so far. Are you ready for some great news? Now that the BAU is back together, it’s staying together. Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is going to happen. Or maybe it’s more like Criminal Minds Season 17 is happening. After all, this revival is more of just a continuation of the same series, right?
