TV Fanatic

FBI Season 5 Episode 11 Review: Heroes

Kelly Moran, one of those JOC analysts who find the evidence to crack cases weekly, got out from behind his terminal for once. He probably wished he hadn't after FBI Season 5 Episode 11. It's great to see one of the support team members getting rewarded with his own episode....
TV Fanatic

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Review: It Is What It Is Until it Isn't

Jack Dayton's lack of interference with the hospital was too good to be true. He's always had a conflict of interest because he owns AI tech that can be used in medicine. OR 2.0 is one thing, but now that Asher and Sharon have declared war on Dayton's AI program for flagging opioid abusers, it's on!
TV Fanatic

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 10

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10, the pair were ambushed while searching for Kilbride. However, the team learned that every member of the team had a bounty. Meanwhile, the NCIS team worked together with other cities to hunt down a psychopath who wanted to kill lots of agents.
Variety

NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series

NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season

Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
ComicBook

HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery

One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
bleedingcool.com

Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Green Light; Season 2 Ep. 12 Sneak Preview

CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts will be back for a third season. Plus, a sneak preview of tonight's episode. Before we take a look at an extensive preview for tonight's episode (S02E12 "The Family Business"), fans of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts can start celebrating early. Yup, that's right… CBS has renewed the popular supernatural sitcom for a third season during the 2023-2024 cycle. "This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season." Now here's a look at what's in store for tonight…
FanSided

Criminal Minds: Evolution scores renewal (Criminal Minds Season 17 is happening)

Paramount+ has made a decision about the future of Criminal Minds: Evolution. There will be a second season of the revival, and here’s what we know so far. Are you ready for some great news? Now that the BAU is back together, it’s staying together. Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is going to happen. Or maybe it’s more like Criminal Minds Season 17 is happening. After all, this revival is more of just a continuation of the same series, right?

