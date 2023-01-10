Read full article on original website
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Padre Balli Park sees low reservations due to ongoing dispute
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new $7.5 million state grant will be partially used to build new campsites at Padre Balli Park. There are a total of 74 RV and tent camping areas in the park, and the plan is to double that number. "I'm pretty stoked because this...
Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans
, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
New Corpus Christi tourism campaign highlights diversity with a spotlight on black owned businesses
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce to launch a campaign that focuses on the diversity our city has to offer. Joseph and Katina Stith are the owners of PKK Restaurant. The duo have been serving up comfort food for almost a year in the basement of the old Wells Fargo building on North Upper Broadway.
Unique places to stay in Corpus Christi for every type of Texas traveler
Here's where to check in at this coastal vacation destination.
Power restored to thousands after major outage on Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Power has been restored to most of Padre Island after a major outage affected thousands of customers Thursday morning. More than 2,000 customers were without power just after 9 a.m. after a construction-related accident. AEP-Texas spokesman Omar Lopez issued this statement to 3NEWS:. A public...
whereverfamily.com
What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023
Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
Coast Guard helicopter rescues two Valley boaters in Laguna Madre
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters Monday as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a report at 8 p.m. from a friend of the two boaters who 17-foot skiff was in trouble in the Laguna Madre. The […]
Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
Ingleside city officials says Kiewit is looking to hire at least 1,000 more workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kiewit is accepting applications to hire hundreds of workers at their Ingleside location. The offshore facility is also looking to scout for talent at a job fair coming up next month. "It's all this growth that's helping us," said Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis. Kiewit...
Staples Street, McArdle Road construction costing local businesses money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A waterline break at the intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street is still causing headaches for drivers and local businesses near the area. The City of Corpus Christi initiated an emergency closure of part of the intersection on Sunday after a contractor punctured the waterline.
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
WANTED: Corpus Christi woman and her special needs child are missing
Rebecca Buskirk, aged 37, is wanted by U.S. Marshals for interfering with child custody after disappearing with her son Edwin on Dec. 16.
Widespread power outages impacting over 800 customers in the Coastal Bend
There are still ongoing power outages on the Island, but they are estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Tesla posts open jobs despite no confirmation of new facility
Descriptions of the positions describe they’re for construction of Tesla’s first lithium refinery plant near Corpus Christi.
Dogs will steal the spotlight at Nueces County Junior Livestock Show this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from across the Coastal Bend are showing off their hard work as the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is in full swing! The 2023 schedule of events can be found here. The shows are available to watch online this year. Click here for the...
Volunteers from around the country are in Alice helping make dreams come true
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a house on 4th Street in Alice that is going up quickly, and that's because it's being built by a group of men and women known as RV Care-A-Vanners. Care-A-Vanners have been helping Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity for years. The city of...
Nueces Co. Commissioners expect to hear update on redesign progress of new Bob Hall Pier
Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney provided 3NEWS with an update on the repair process for Bob Hall Pier. It was more than two years ago when Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island was heavily damaged by Hurricane Hanna and had to be demolished. By the end of this past September,...
Alice High School gym gets new set of bleachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The old Alice High School gym recently got modern bleachers installed to replace the old ones from 1971 when the school first opened. A company out of Chicago came down to remove the old bleachers. They installed the new ones for $171,000 and did it...
Coastal Bend school districts resort to long-term substitutes as teachers retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend schools finally welcomed their students after the holidays -- but not all students had the same teacher they ended 2022 with. "This year, the district received right at 10 mid-year retirement requests and those were approved by the superintendent and that's pretty normal at this time of year," said Chief Human Resources Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District Debbie Cruz.
Obesity treatments for children safer following latest study
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics shows 14.1 million U.S. children and teens live with obesity. Through the study the AAP found complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors do not matter. This is the first comprehensive guide in 15 years looking at evidence-based recommendations for...
