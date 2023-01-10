ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Aransas Pass Progress

Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans

, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

New Corpus Christi tourism campaign highlights diversity with a spotlight on black owned businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce to launch a campaign that focuses on the diversity our city has to offer. Joseph and Katina Stith are the owners of PKK Restaurant. The duo have been serving up comfort food for almost a year in the basement of the old Wells Fargo building on North Upper Broadway.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
whereverfamily.com

What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023

Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Alice High School gym gets new set of bleachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The old Alice High School gym recently got modern bleachers installed to replace the old ones from 1971 when the school first opened. A company out of Chicago came down to remove the old bleachers. They installed the new ones for $171,000 and did it...
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend school districts resort to long-term substitutes as teachers retire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend schools finally welcomed their students after the holidays -- but not all students had the same teacher they ended 2022 with. "This year, the district received right at 10 mid-year retirement requests and those were approved by the superintendent and that's pretty normal at this time of year," said Chief Human Resources Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District Debbie Cruz.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Obesity treatments for children safer following latest study

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics shows 14.1 million U.S. children and teens live with obesity. Through the study the AAP found complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors do not matter. This is the first comprehensive guide in 15 years looking at evidence-based recommendations for...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
