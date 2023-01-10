Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
1-12-23 former wi cornerbacks coach going to iowa state
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell has one more staff position to fill. Poteat was at Wisconsin the past two seasons but was not retained by new coach Luke Fickell. He replaces Matt Caponi. Caponi is the new defensive coordinator at North Texas. Langs started the NAIA program at Indiana Wesleyan in 2016 and was head coach six seasons.
weareiowa.com
Iowa State adds ex-Wisconsin aide, NAIA head coach to staff
weareiowa.com
Iowa State tasked with making up for loss of Soares
AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. When Iowa State lost senior center Stephanie Soares to a torn ACL, it was a huge blow. At six-foot-six, she's the tallest player...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
weareiowa.com
No. 14 Iowa State coasts to 84-50 win over Texas Tech
AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 25 points as No. 14 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 84-50 on Tuesday night. Kalscheur made five of six shots from 3-point range and was 10 of 14 overall as the Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) coasted to their sixth straight win.
weareiowa.com
Cyclones remain undefeated in Big 12 play
KCCI.com
Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to resign, accepts job at UNI
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson is resigning from his position, KCCI sports was able to confirm on Monday evening. Nelson has accepted the job as the new offensive line coach at Northern Iowa. Nelson was at Northern Iowa from 2000-2015 before accepting the job at...
weareiowa.com
DeVries and Drake earn 76-71 OT win over UIC
CHICAGO — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in Oct. 2022. Tucker DeVries scored seven of his 15 points in overtime and Drake defeated UIC 76-71 on Tuesday night. DeVries also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-5, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn added 15 points...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack
You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
weareiowa.com
Gov. Reynolds gives 2023 Condition of the State
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her Condition of the State address Tuesday night to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature. The annual...
Iowa Dog Spotted in Car Wearing Shades Like He Owns the Place
A funny thing happened the other day in Iowa. A dog was spotted in a parked car which is not unusual. The fact that he was wearing shades and acting like he owns the place was slightly odd though. This fun video moment was captured in Marshalltown, Iowa recently. The...
ahstalonnews.com
Dr. Daniel Johnson takes on Ankeny High School
It feels like electricity is surging throughout the school. Everyone is excited for the homecoming game on Friday. As you walk into the school you see someone in the distance, welcoming kids into the building, giving high-fives, and taking selfies with them. As you get closer, you realize that it’s your principal, Dr. Daniel Johnson.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
yourfortdodge.com
Prisoner of War Camp in Algona the Focus of New Movie Hitting the Big Screen in Fort Dodge This Week
“Even during times of war.. Goodness could be found.” That is the message behind a new movie that follows the real life events that transpired at a POW camp decades ago in Algona. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” is now being shown on the big screen in Fort...
KIMT
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
weareiowa.com
1 dead after car crashes into Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 235 Thursday afternoon, according to Des Moines police. Police say that a car...
KCCI.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Who's playing in the Des Moines metro in 2023?. Dozens of acts have announced shows in the Des Moines area. Below is a list of concerts at most of the area's major venues, Horizon Events Center, Wooly's, Hoyt Sherman Place, Gas Lamp, Platform, the Iowa State Fair and more.
