Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Bills Beware? Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has Message for Buffalo
Is Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill dishing out a subtle warning to the Buffalo Bills?
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season. Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Why Buffalo Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills are about to embark on their journey to the Super Bowl. The franchise infamously lost four Super Bowls in a row in the early ‘90s and didn’t sniff the Big Game for decades after that. Now with Josh Allen at quarterback, a Bills Super Bowl again seems within reach. However, the Bills’ playoffs matchups in the AFC will be incredibly difficult. Fans in Western New York have waited their whole lives to see their beloved NFL team lift a Lombardi Trophy, and the 2023 Super Bowl could finally be the time they do it. Here are three reasons why the Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Wild-Card Games
With only two games on the Saturday slate, here are some bargain buys and spend-up studs.
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
atozsports.com
Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise
In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now. Teammates and coaches grade Elliott’s value on a different scale, most notably the quarterback who has been with him since their remarkable rookie seasons together. “He’s a huge part of the temperature of that locker room,” said Dak Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in a toss-up vote with his teammate.
Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move
The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
NFL World Reacts To The Ken Dorsey Announcement
The Bills could be in jeopardy of losing their offensive coordinator for the second year in a row. Last offseason, the Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach. With the 2023 offseason almost here, the Panthers are showing interest in Ken Dorsey. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ...
NFL playoffs and rooting interest: Misery Index ranks all 14 teams and results may shock | Opinion
We rank the 14 playoffs teams from least based on a combination of the number of seasons since a team’s most recent championship, most recent title-game appearance, last playoff victory and last playoff appearance.
NFL Analysis Network
Dolphins Receive Discouraging Injury Updates On Key Offensive Players
The Miami Dolphins backed into the postseason with their performance down the stretch this season. They defeated the New York Jets 9-6 in Week 18 to clinch the final Wild Card spot over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Cleveland Browns. Both teams were alive courtesy of the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots.
Giants news: New York works out veteran receivers ahead of Wild Card playoff game vs. Vikings
The New York Giants appear to be looking for additional help on offense, as they have reportedly worked out some players Tuesday including a pair of veteran wide receivers in Adam Humphries and James Washington (Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN). The Giants work out Tuesday consisted of WR Adam Humphries,...
Lebanon-Express
Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's KC Current
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will become a part owner of a third sports franchise in Kansas City. Mahomes is joining his wife, Brittany, as part of the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the National Women's Soccer League team announced Tuesday. Brittany Mahomes already was part of the ownership group alongside Angie and Chris Long.
Former NFL Executive Reveals His Coach Of The Year Pick
Several NFL teams pleasantly surprised fans this season, setting up an intriguing Coach of the Year race. While there's much competition for the award, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi believes one contender stands out above the rest. "Mike Tomlin is the Coach of the Year, end of story," Lombardi wrote...
NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game
The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's ...
