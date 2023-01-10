ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seacoast Current

Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.  Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.  Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
ClutchPoints

Why Buffalo Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are about to embark on their journey to the Super Bowl. The franchise infamously lost four Super Bowls in a row in the early ‘90s and didn’t sniff the Big Game for decades after that. Now with Josh Allen at quarterback, a Bills Super Bowl again seems within reach. However, the Bills’ playoffs matchups in the AFC will be incredibly difficult. Fans in Western New York have waited their whole lives to see their beloved NFL team lift a Lombardi Trophy, and the 2023 Super Bowl could finally be the time they do it. Here are three reasons why the Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend

For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
MICHIGAN STATE
atozsports.com

Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise

In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
The Associated Press

Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now. Teammates and coaches grade Elliott’s value on a different scale, most notably the quarterback who has been with him since their remarkable rookie seasons together. “He’s a huge part of the temperature of that locker room,” said Dak Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in a toss-up vote with his teammate.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move

The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ken Dorsey Announcement

The Bills could be in jeopardy of losing their offensive coordinator for the second year in a row.  Last offseason, the Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach. With the 2023 offseason almost here, the Panthers are showing interest in Ken Dorsey.  NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins Receive Discouraging Injury Updates On Key Offensive Players

The Miami Dolphins backed into the postseason with their performance down the stretch this season. They defeated the New York Jets 9-6 in Week 18 to clinch the final Wild Card spot over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Cleveland Browns. Both teams were alive courtesy of the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots.
MIAMI, FL
Lebanon-Express

Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's KC Current

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will become a part owner of a third sports franchise in Kansas City. Mahomes is joining his wife, Brittany, as part of the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the National Women's Soccer League team announced Tuesday. Brittany Mahomes already was part of the ownership group alongside Angie and Chris Long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Reveals His Coach Of The Year Pick

Several NFL teams pleasantly surprised fans this season, setting up an intriguing Coach of the Year race. While there's much competition for the award, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi believes one contender stands out above the rest. "Mike Tomlin is the Coach of the Year, end of story," Lombardi wrote...

