La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse Co. committee approves ice skating trail on Lake Neshonoc

By Leah Rivard
 2 days ago

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — La Crosse County’s Public Works and Infrastructure committee voted to approve an ice-skating trail on Lake Neshonoc.

ORA Trails will maintain the trail, which is just over a mile long.

According to ORA’s proposal, the trail will be plowed from Swarthout Park to the South Boat Landing.

ORA will work with the county to make sure there are trash cans at both ends of the trail and signs that say whether the ice is safe to skate on.

