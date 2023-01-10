ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura to begin contract talks with acting city manager

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
Ventura's acting city manager will likely be the next interim city manager, pending contract negotiations.

The City Council will ask acting City Manager Akbar Alikhan to serve as interim city manager, City Attorney Andy Heglund announced Monday out of closed session. The council can discuss only certain topics like personnel matters or pending litigation behind closed doors but most publicly report out votes.

Monday's news indicates that the council opted against conducting an outside search for an interim leader. The City Council met in closed session for about an hour on three items that included the interim city manager appointment.

Heglund said the City Council wants to set up negotiations for Alikhan that will include Mayor Joe Schroeder and Deputy Mayor Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios.

More: Live updates: Evacuations, closures remain as county braces for second day of heavy rain

Alikhan's contract and potential approval will return to the City Council for a public vote at a future date, Heglund said.

On Tuesday, Councilman Mike Johnson said he was against installing Alikhan as interim city manager because the process was rushed.

"I think Mr. Alikhan might be the right person for the job. ... This is an incredibly consequential decision and should have more than a quick discussion and appointment. There are so many potential unintended consequences of a rushed appointment. I wouldn’t have supported anybody last night," Johnson said.

The councilman said Alikhan's appointment might limit the number of candidates nationwide if they don't think they have a chance.

"It’s been a rough couple of years in Ventura, and we need to rethink the way we do things," Johnson said. "Not just because of COVID but because of the breakdown in relationships between city staff and City Council and the residents and the county and all of our partners. It’s going to take an experienced professional to get us back on track."

But Schroeder, who was in favor of offering Alikhan the interim role, said he is the natural person to serve on an interim basis.

"I think he's bright, I think he's capable and I think we need some leadership right now," Schroeder said. "His experience over the last three years and being involved in a lot of city activities allows him to hit the ground running."

For the past three years, Alikhan served as assistant city manager until his appointment in November as acting city manager. His predecessor, City Manager Alex McIntyre, resigned abruptly a month after being placed on administrative leave in November.

Negotiations with Alikhan should be completed by the end of January for the City Council to consider, Schroeder said.

When it comes to hiring a permanent city manager, Schroeder said he was also in favor of a nationwide search.

"I think Ventura deserves the best. We need the most talented person we can get in here. It's important to keep an open mind and let the best candidate emerge," Schroeder said.

Alikhan currently makes $218,400 a year, said Heather Sumagaysay, Ventura spokeswoman.

As interim he will be able to negotiate a new contract and pay commensurate with the role, according to Johnson.

A Ventura County native, Alikhan oversaw three departments including water, community development and public works while assistant city manager, according to a staff biography. He previously worked as a general manager for Channel Islands Beach Community Services District for two years.

He began his career in the city of Thousand Oaks as an analyst in the public works department and later moved to Raftelis Financial Consultants to work in financial planning and utility rate consulting services. Alikhan holds a bachelor's degree in applied economics and a master's degree in public administration from Cornell University.

McIntyre was placed on paid administrative leave after a unanimous vote of the City Council on Nov. 14. Nearly a month later, the City Council voted unanimously and without debate to accept a separation agreement with McIntyre and a general release with a settlement payment of $150,000 in exchange for a waiver of any claims against the city.

Heglund has not answered questions about why the city would offer payment to a city employee who is resigning. The City Council has not talked about the reasons for McIntyre’s dismissal.

Council members and Alikhan did not comment about the potential appointment on Monday.

Alikhan, through a city spokeswoman, said Tuesday he was focused on addressing city issues with the recent storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGIQp_0k9BVvza00

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com , 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura to begin contract talks with acting city manager

Comments / 4

Maggie Subic
2d ago

$150,000 payout, wow...great use of taxpayer money! Perhaps the city legal team should work on "preventing" future payouts.

Reply
2
 

