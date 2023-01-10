ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: Adrian earns first victory of the season

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
Adrian 44, Addison 37

The Maples won for the first time this season, knocking off Addison with a big second half.

The Panthers led 11-10 at the half, but the Maples came out and scored 14 points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. They were even better in the fourth quarter with 20 points.

Ciara Ernst made five of her six free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Top performers

Akkya Campbell (Adrian) scored 11 points.

Ella Salenbien (Adrian) had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Taylor Jezierski (Addison) scored 15 points.

Coach thoughts

Steve Moore, Adrian: “The girls really did a good job of executing down the stretch. The practices we had over the break were very beneficial and a credit goes to our coaching staff (Hayden Seegert, Caylie Beamer and Toby Ernst).”

Up next

Addison (4-5) is at East Jackson Wednesday. Adrian (1-7) hosts Tecumseh Friday.

Onsted 47, Jonesville 39

Freshman Karlie Kimerer had her biggest game with 25 points as Onsted won for the third time this season.

The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, but Onsted outscored the Comets 26-18 in the second half. Kimerer scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Top performers

Karlie Kimerer made four 3-pointers and went 9-for-10 at the free throw line.

Hannah Hill had six points and five rebounds.

JayElle Christian pulled down eight rebounds and had two steals.

Coach thoughts

Brandon Arnold, Onsted: “We used a strong third and fourth quarters to squeeze out the victory.”

Up next

Onsted (3-5) hosts Clinton Tuesday.

Clinton 70, Britton Deerfield 58

Clinton had four players reach double figures and hit 70 points for the first time this season.

Kaylie Livingston made five 3-pointers for the Redwolves.

Top performers

Alivia Salenbien (BD) scored a season-high 20 points.

Kaylie Livingston (Clinton) finished with 19 points.

Brynn Frederick (Clinton) had 14 points.

Coach Thoughts

Kim Gall, BD: “This was a hard-fought contest against a good Clinton team. We were pleased with our overall effort. This is the first game we have had three players in double figures.”

Up next

BD (1-9) hosts Erie Mason Friday as part of a boys/girls varsity doubleheader. The Patriots will honor Title IX by inviting back former Britton, Deerfield and BD women’s basketball players. Clinton (5-3) is at Onsted Tuesday.

Summerfield 48, Madison 33

The Bulldogs showed why they are ranked in the first Associated Press basketball poll of the season, jumping out to a 26-12 halftime lead and holding on for the win over the Trojans.

Summerfield has won nine straight games after starting the season 1-1. Madison had a three-game win streak stopped.

Top performers

Nevaeh Parish (Madison) scored 9 points.

Kelsey McCarty (Madison) scored nine points.

Madison (5-3, 2-2 TCC) hosts Morenci Friday.

The Daily Telegram

