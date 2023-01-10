Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
3 early names Packers should consider with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Green Bay Packers ended up missing out on the playoffs. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the postseason. With an 8-9 record, the Packers were on win way to getting the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, Green Bay lost 20-16 at home to the already-eliminated Detroit Lions. Because of that, the team has secured the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news
Following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now has a decision to make regarding his future with the team and his NFL career, whether he’s going to retire or return to the team next season. And it looks like we have an update on Read more... The post Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after disappointing 2022 NFL season
After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Future
"It's a little raw right now," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said of his future after losing to the Lions in Week 18.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Comments On A Potential Reunion
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which knocked them out of the playoff race. While they are only two days removed from their elimination from the 2022 season, the Packers are already looking for ways they can improve in 2023. One of the reasons...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have started discussions for a long-term contract extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick will also begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator next week. The team made the announcements in a statement Thursday. It comes on the heels of Mayo being sought for the second straight offseason for interviews for one of the NFL’s open head coaching jobs. The Carolina Panthers are the latest team to request permission to talk to him, Mayo also interviewed last offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are looking to hire their first offensive coordinator since Josh McDaniels left following the 2021 season to take the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job. Matt Patricia, an assistant with an extensive defensive pedigree, served as the Patriots’ primary offensive play-caller this season. But the unit struggled, with second-year quarterback Mac Jones regressing during an underachieving season that had the Patriots’ offense ranked in the bottom half of the league in points per game and red zone touchdowns.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur should give brother Mike a call about coaching Packers
The 2022 regular season didn't end the way the LaFleur brothers wanted. Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs thanks to a home loss to the Detroit Lions in a win-and-get-in setting. Mike LaFleur, who was offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, saw his team go 7-10 and miss the playoffs. His offense was ranked in the bottom half of all NFL teams.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady offers Aaron Rodgers advice on potential retirement
Rodgers may have played his final game in the NFL — or maybe just his final game as a Green Bay Packer. Nevertheless, the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention. Now Rodgers has a big decision to make. Does he call it a career, or does he take another shot at the Lombardi Trophy?
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Yardbarker
Packers Worked Out Five Players
Wiggins, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Cincinnatti in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and was waived among final roster cuts in August before being resigned to the practice squad the following day. Wiggins eventually found himself promoted to the active...
Packers’ Joe Barry Receives Vote Of Confidence From Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry looked like he would have to be updating his resume during the 2022 season. The Packers have added a lot of talent to the defensive side of the ball in recent seasons and were expected to have one of the better units in the league.
