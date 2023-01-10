Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
Davenport Community School District approves new school boundaries
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District voted 'yes' to the approval of new boundaries during Monday, Jan. 9's board meeting. This comes after the district announced it will close three of its elementary schools, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington, by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. But...
KWQC
Davenport gives final approval to MLK Plaza project
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council approved a final development agreement with the Friends of MLK for the planned MLK plaza on Wednesday. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds and an Enhance Iowa Grant to fund part of the $1.1 million dollar project, located next to the MLK Interpretive Center at 501 Brady Street.
KWQC
Fareway construction to start this month in LeClaire
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to start this month inside the old Slagle’s Food building. “Construction is scheduled to start by the end of this month,” said Emily Toribio, Director of Corporate Outreach and Communications at Fareway Stores, Inc. “We’re very excited to come to the community of LeClaire and very much look forward to serving area residents!”
KWQC
The Princeton Closet donating to over 30 Bureau County nonprofits
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - One Bureau County resale shop whose journey began with just a few pairs of shoes and boots will be making a major donation back to its community later this month. The Princeton Closet, 2026 North Main Street, announced that on Jan. 17 at the store’s brick...
KWQC
Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Monmouth College has received a federal grant to help support the college’s efforts in preparing teachers for rural communities. The $750,000 grant comes from U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos of Illinois who secured the grant through the federal Community Project Funding program. The grant will be...
KWQC
Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks. All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties. The Davenport Police Department...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Home Delivered Meals
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mike Mathews from Milestones Area Agency On Aging discusses the organizations at-home meal delivery program that is available to qualifying homebound seniors. Milestones Area Agency On Aging information:. Phone: 866-4556122. Website: https://www.milestonesaaa.org/
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
KWQC
Senior Moments: Senior Employment with IowaWORKS
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. Kimler also shares information about virtual workshops available to seniors that help with securing employment. IowaWORKS information:. Address: 1801 East Kimberly Road, Suite A. Phone: 563-445-3240. Email: DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWQC
CNN Hero of the year, alumni to be Augustana College commencement speaker
Several flights were grounded at the Quad Cities International Airport early Wednesday morning after The FAA announced an overnight computer outage. Still on track to see a rain/snow mix south tonight, but until then, enjoy the milder weather today. High School Basketball: Jan. 10. Updated: 13 hours ago. High school...
KWQC
Demolition of the old I-74 bridge set to be completed by 2024
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway. For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and...
ourquadcities.com
New Davenport police officers to be sworn in at city council meeting
The Davenport Police Department announced three new officers will be sworn in at the Davenport City Council Meeting on January 11. According to a release, Mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following Davenport Police Officers:. Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School...
Davenport prepares for Icestravaganza with 36,000 pounds of ice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is preparing for the 11th annual Icestravaganza on Jan. 13-15; a Downtown Davenport Partnership event that is estimated to bring in more than 10,000 visitors. On Monday, Jan. 9, more than 36,000 pounds of ice were delivered to the Freighthouse Farmer's Market parking lot where,...
KWQC
New indoor theme park set to make debut in Bettendorf this year
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Coming fall 2023, a new indoor theme park is expected to make it’s way to Bettendorf. In turn, it’ll bring new jobs, new attractions, and new life to Duck Creek Plaza. “We’re going to bring about 100 jobs to the area,” marketing director for...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and 40s Tuesday afternoon
The investigation is ongoing, police said. According to police, the investigation is ongoing. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities.
KWQC
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.
KCJJ
UI Hospitals and Clinics performs first implant in Iowa of new silicone artificial iris
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that they recently performed the first implant of a new silicone artificial iris prosthetic in a patient’s eye. In a release from the Hospital, 68-year-old Larry Molyneaux of What Cheer, Iowa, was injured when a sliver of steel went through his right eye. Using new technology, surgeons performed the implant.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
Comments / 0