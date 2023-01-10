OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO