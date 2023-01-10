ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downers Grove, IL

Law & Crime

‘A Twisted Sense of Punishment’: Maine Mom Who Viciously Beat 3-Year-Old Son to Death Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A 36-year-old mother in Maine will spend several decades behind bars for the horrific murder of her 3-year-old son. Superior Justice Robert Murray on Tuesday sentenced Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams, to 47 years in prison for the depraved indifference murder of young Maddox Williams, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Lootpress

Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison

Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
GEORGIA STATE
People

'Why Did You Kill My Daddy?': Ohio Man Sentenced for Murdering Family of 8

George Wagner IV was convicted of 22 charges in connection with the murders of eight family members in Pike County, Ohio, and will spend the rest of his life in prison A man involved in the slayings of eight family members in April 2016 in Pike County, Ohio, has been sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison for his role in the execution-style murders. George Wagner IV was convicted last month of 22 charges in connection with the murders of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

