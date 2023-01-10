Read full article on original website
‘A Twisted Sense of Punishment’: Maine Mom Who Viciously Beat 3-Year-Old Son to Death Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A 36-year-old mother in Maine will spend several decades behind bars for the horrific murder of her 3-year-old son. Superior Justice Robert Murray on Tuesday sentenced Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams, to 47 years in prison for the depraved indifference murder of young Maddox Williams, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr. for 16-year-old waitress' murder. He had sued over the lethal injection protocol
Mississippi has executed Thomas Loden Jr., who was sentenced to death for the 2000 murder of a 16-year-old girl, amid a legal challenge by him and other inmates to the state's lethal injection protocol.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
10 year old charged with homicide appears in court; judge maintains $50K bail
The 10-year-old charged with shooting and killing his mother made his first in-person appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Mississippi death row inmate dines on pork chops, biscuits in last meal before execution
A Mississippi death row inmate ate all the food he requested for this last meal Wednesday, corrections officials said.
Missouri carries out first known execution of an openly transgender person for 2003 murder
Missouri carried out the first known US execution of an openly transgender person on Tuesday, when it put to death Amber McLaughlin, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
Suspect in Takeoff's murder released from jail on $1 million bond, records show
This comes after the suspect's defense team tried to convince the judge to lower his bond, saying he could not come up with the $1 million to get out.
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
'Why Did You Kill My Daddy?': Ohio Man Sentenced for Murdering Family of 8
George Wagner IV was convicted of 22 charges in connection with the murders of eight family members in Pike County, Ohio, and will spend the rest of his life in prison A man involved in the slayings of eight family members in April 2016 in Pike County, Ohio, has been sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison for his role in the execution-style murders. George Wagner IV was convicted last month of 22 charges in connection with the murders of...
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Transgender death row inmate set to be executed in January files clemency application with Missouri governor
A transgender woman who is scheduled to be executed in Missouri next month for murdering a woman in 2003 has filed a clemency application with the governor, citing struggles with brain damage and childhood trauma, the petition says.
Federal judge sentences man to prison in killings of woman, her 7-year-old son
Families of a woman and her son killed in 2015 waited seven years for justice that they said finally came Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Andre Briscoe to life without parole in connection with the killings of 31-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son, Kester. Federal District Judge Richard...
Virginia Carnival Worker Pleads Guilty To Three 'Heinous' Murders Just Ahead Of Trial
James Michael Wright will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting deaths of two women and a teen girl who were found dead on his wooded property in 2019. Wright initially claimed he shot all three victims by accident. An accused serial killer in Virginia has...
White supremacist convicted in grisly Hingham double murder seeks parole
39-year-old James Winquist, convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the baseball bat deaths of two men in Hingham’s Bare Cove Park in 2005, appeared before the state Parole Board Thursday seeking his freedom. Winquist and another man, Eric Snow, founders of a local white supremacist group called...
