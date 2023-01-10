ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening.

First responders were called to Poplar Grove and Marengo Roads around 6:15 p.m. Both vehicles involved had heavy damage and the sole occupant in both vehicles had to be extricated. Only one was transported with minor injuries, however.

The crash is still under investigation.

classichits106.com

Two killed after head-on crash on I-39

MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
MENDOTA, IL
classichits106.com

Serious crash on I-39 caused reportedly by wrong way driver

PAW PAW – A serious crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:15 PM Tuesday night in I-39 between Mendota and Paw Paw. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near mile marker 77 for the initial head on collision. Other vehicles reportedly became involved after the first crash in a chain collision. The Illinois State Police closed northbound I-39 for five hours for accident reconstruction. The total number of injured has not been released.
PAW PAW, IL
WIFR

Freeport woman faces felony homicide charge after fatal crash on Rt. 20

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman faces multiple felony charges connected to a crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman. Dominique Furcron, 29, is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident involving death. Furcron was taken into custody on January 11 in the 500 block of N....
FREEPORT, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday

A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe. Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related...
ROSCOE, IL
97ZOK

24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Village of Creston under boil order

CRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Creston has been put under a boil order. Residents’ water was turned off on Wednesday due to a water main repair. The village is in the process of restoring water to residents. The village will be under a boil order until further notice.
CRESTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Gas Leak Closes Major Roads in Suburban Elgin, Authorities Say

Several major roadways through suburban Elgin remain closed on Tuesday evening due to a gas leak in the area, according to authorities. Police say that the leak is centered near the intersection of North McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road. Big Timber Road is currently closed between McLean Boulevard and...
ELGIN, IL
WIFR

Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
FREEPORT, IL
