No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening.

First responders were called to Poplar Grove and Marengo Roads around 6:15 p.m. Both vehicles involved had heavy damage and the sole occupant in both vehicles had to be extricated. Only one was transported with minor injuries, however.

The crash is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.