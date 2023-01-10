ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

rolling out

Trump supporter Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ fame is dead at 51

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, one-half of the sassy conservative group Diamond and Silk that angered Blacks with their allegiance to former President Donald Trump, has died suddenly. She was 51. Trump alerted his supporters on his “Truth Social” website that Hardaway “passed away at her home” on Monday, Jan....
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Dress To The Nines During Date Night In Florida — Photo

Date night! Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. dressed to the nines when they were spotted at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach on Monday, December 26. The TV star, 53, uploaded a photo of herself with her man in front of a Christmas tree via her Instagram Story. In the snap, the political guru, 44, sported a blue suit and red tie, while his lady wore a black dress, which she paired with a silver purse and sequin heels. As OK! previously reported, the duo, who started dating in 2018, celebrated the holidays together. "Merry Christmas Eve 🙏♥️🎄@donaldtrumpjr...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Pro-Trump entertainer Diamond of Diamond and Silk dies at 51

Diamond of the pro-Trump entertainers Diamond and Silk has died, the former president as well as the duo's verified Twitter account announced Monday night. She was 51. Both women, sisters whose names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, were born in 1971, with Diamond making her debut on Thanksgiving Day, according to their 2020 book, "Uprising."
SFGate

Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
NEW YORK STATE
SFGate

James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’

As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.

