Trump supporter Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ fame is dead at 51
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, one-half of the sassy conservative group Diamond and Silk that angered Blacks with their allegiance to former President Donald Trump, has died suddenly. She was 51. Trump alerted his supporters on his “Truth Social” website that Hardaway “passed away at her home” on Monday, Jan....
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Dress To The Nines During Date Night In Florida — Photo
Date night! Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. dressed to the nines when they were spotted at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach on Monday, December 26. The TV star, 53, uploaded a photo of herself with her man in front of a Christmas tree via her Instagram Story. In the snap, the political guru, 44, sported a blue suit and red tie, while his lady wore a black dress, which she paired with a silver purse and sequin heels. As OK! previously reported, the duo, who started dating in 2018, celebrated the holidays together. "Merry Christmas Eve 🙏♥️🎄@donaldtrumpjr...
Pro-Trump entertainer Diamond of Diamond and Silk dies at 51
Diamond of the pro-Trump entertainers Diamond and Silk has died, the former president as well as the duo's verified Twitter account announced Monday night. She was 51. Both women, sisters whose names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, were born in 1971, with Diamond making her debut on Thanksgiving Day, according to their 2020 book, "Uprising."
Conservative commentator Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ dies at 51
The Diamond and Silk duo, a pair of sister entertainers who gained notoriety for their political comments on their YouTube page, have been some of Trump’s most vocal supporters since his 2016 campaign for president.
Diamond From Diamond & Silk Passes Away, Her Death Sparks COVID Debate on Twitter
Political commentator Lynette Hardaway has passed away on January 9, 2023. She is perhaps better known by her online persona, Diamond. She was one-half the Black conservative vlogging and political commentating duo, Diamond & Silk. She is survived by her sister Rochelle (Silk) and news of her passing was shared...
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
