Palm Springs, CA

2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: When and where to see all 134 movies

By Ema Sasic and Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 2 days ago

The Palm Springs International Film Festival kicks off its 34th year with a slate of films from around the globe beginning Jan. 6. It will feature screenings of 134 films from 64 countries, including 27 premieres.

To start the festivities, the annual Film Awards takes place Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Honorees will walk the red carpet flanked by other A-list celebrities.

Here is the complete list of screenings so you can plan ahead:

Monday, Jan. 9

Annenberg Theater 11 a.m. "Hilma"3 p.m. "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe"7 p.m. "Cairo Conspiracy"

Camelot Theatres (PS Cultural Center) 9 a.m. "1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture"10 a.m. "The Blue Caftan"2 p.m. "Beautiful Beings"3 p.m. "Saint Omer"7:15 p.m. "Linoleum"8 p.m. "A Man Called Otto"

Mary Pickford is D'Place 9 a.m. "Ajoomma"9:45 a.m. "Klondike"10:30 a.m. "1341 Frames of Love and War"2 p.m. "Body Parts"2:45 p.m. "Shot in the Arm"3 p.m. "R.M.N."7 p.m. "Lakota Nation vs. United States"7:45 p.m. "Liquor Store Dreams"

Palm Springs High School 7:30 p.m. "Haute Couture"

Regal Cinemas 9 a.m. "Where Life Begins"9:45 a.m. "Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy"10:30 a.m. "Driving Madeleine"11:15 a.m. "I Like It Here"Noon "Utama"12:45 p.m. "The Word"1:30 p.m. "You Can Live Forever"2:15 p.m. "Winter Boy"3 p.m. "Viking"3:45 p.m. "Riceboy Sleeps"4:30 p.m. "Concerned Citizen"5:15 p.m. "Mars One"6 p.m. "Subject"6:45 p.m. "To Kill a Tiger"7:30 p.m. "The Storyteller"8 p.m. "Eternal Spring"9 p.m. "A Compassionate Spy"

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Annenberg Theater 11 a.m. "Linoleum"3 p.m. "Emily"6:30 p.m. "The Son" (Talking Picture screening with director Florian Zeller)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BzRk_0k9BTKqT00

Camelot Theatres (PS Cultural Center) 9 a.m. "Corsage"10 a.m. "Back Then"2 p.m. "Viking"3 p.m. "Simone: Woman of the Century"7 p.m. "Ajoomma"8 p.m. "The Caviar Connection"

Mary Pickford is D'Place 9 a.m. "Utama"9:45 a.m. "Mars One"10:30 a.m. "The Damned Don’t Cry"2 p.m. "The Judgement"2:45 p.m. "Victim"3 p.m. "Under the Fig Trees"7 p.m. "Cinema Sabaya"7:45 p.m. "World War III"8:30 p.m. "Roberta"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGfcu_0k9BTKqT00

Palm Springs High School 7:30 p.m. "Greener Pastures"

Regal Cinemas 9 a.m. "Revoir Paris"9:45 a.m. "Kalev"10:30 a.m. "EO"11:15 a.m. "Butterfly in the Sky"Noon "Riceboy Sleeps"12:45 p.m. "You Can Live Forever"1:30 p.m. "The Storyteller"2:15 p.m. "To Kill a Tiger"3 p.m. "The Origin of Evil"3:45 p.m. "Our Father, the Devil"4:30 p.m. "Alcarràs"5:15 p.m. "Lakota Nation vs. United States"6 p.m. "Sublime"6:45 p.m. "The Happiest Man in the World"7:30 p.m. "Freaks Out"8 p.m. "Eismayer"8:30 p.m. "Blanquita"9 p.m. "The Blue Caftan"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlY90_0k9BTKqT00

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Annenberg Theater 11 a.m. "Close"3 p.m. "Last Film Show"7 p.m. "Don't Worry Darling"

Camelot Theaters (PS Cultural Center) 9 a.m. “The Origin of Evil”10 a.m. “Driving Madeleine”3 p.m. “Haute Couture”7 p.m. “Argentina, 1985”8 p.m. “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mary Pickford is D'Place 9 a.m. “Tori and Lokita”9:45 a.m. “RMN”10:30 a.m. “All That Breathes”2 p.m. “Eternal Spring”2:45 p.m. “Chile ‘76”3 p.m. “Without Her”7 p.m. “War Sailor”7:45 p.m. “You Won’t Be Alone”8:30 p.m. “1341 Frames of Love and War”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wjO0_0k9BTKqT00

Palm Springs High School 7:30 p.m. "Decision To Leave"

Regal Cinemas 9 a.m. “The Storyteller”9:45 a.m. “Nostalgia”10:30 a.m. “The Judgment”11:15 a.m. “To Kill A Tiger”Noon “Mediterranean Fever”1:30 p.m. “Dirty Difficult Dangerous”2:15 p.m. “Klondike”3 p.m. “Greener Pastures”3:45 p.m. “Split at the Root”4:30 p.m. “The Quiet Girl”5:15 p.m. “World War III”6 p.m. “Where Life Begins”7:30 p.m. “Of an Age”8 p.m. “Revoir Paris”8:30 p.m. “I Have Electric Dreams”9 p.m. “Victim”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iy1y_0k9BTKqT00

Thursday, Jan. 12

Annenberg Theater 11 a.m. "Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" 3 p.m. "Crows Are White" 7 p.m. "My Sailor, My Love"

Camelot Theaters (PS Cultural Center) 9 a.m. "Joyland" 10 a.m. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" 2 p.m. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" 3 p.m. "Broker" 7 p.m. "Il Boemo" 8 p.m. "EO"

Mary Pickford is D'Place 9 a.m. "Emily" 9:45 a.m. "Victim" 10:30 a.m. "Simone: Woman of the Century" 2 p.m. "Burning Days" 2:45 p.m. "Esther Newton Made Me Gay" 3 p.m. "Darkling" 7 p.m. "The Beasts" 7:45 p.m. "My Emptiness and I"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sue5D_0k9BTKqT00

Palm Springs High School 7:30 p.m. "Back Then"

Regal Cinemas 9 a.m. "You Won't Be Alone" 9:45 a.m. "The Happiest Man in the World" 10:30 a.m. "War Sailor" 11:15 a.m. "Under the Fig Trees" 12:00 p.m. "Blanquita" 12:45 p.m. "I Have Electric Dreams" 1:30 p.m. "Last Film Show" 2:15 p.m. "The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher" 3 p.m. "Return to Seoul" 3:45 p.m. "Max, Min & Meowzaki" 4:30 p.m. "Lullaby" 5:15 p.m. "Snow and the Bear" 6 p.m. "Butterfly Vision" 6:45 p.m. "Bella" 7:30 p.m. "Born in Chicago"8 p.m. "Love According to Dalva"8:30 p.m. "Saint Omer" 9 p.m. "Kalev"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ayJw_0k9BTKqT00

Friday, Jan. 13

Annenberg Theater 11 a.m. "Born in Chicago"3 p.m. "Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams" 7 p.m. "A Compassionate Spy"

Camelot Theatres (P.S. Cultural Center) 9 a.m. "Freaks Out" 10 a.m. "Gyeong-ah's Daughter" 2 p.m. "My Sailor, My Love" 3 p.m. "Juniper" 7 p.m. "God Save the Queens" 8 p.m. "Melchior the Apothecary"

Mary Pickford is D'Place 9 a.m. "The Thief Collector" 9:45 a.m. "Eismayer" 10:30 a.m. "Anxious Nation" 2 p.m. "Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" 2:45 p.m. "Butterfly Vision"3 p.m. "No Bears" 7 p.m. "The Substitute" 7:45 p.m. "Max, Min & Meowzaki"8:30 p.m. "Beautiful Beings"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmqHQ_0k9BTKqT00

Palm Springs High School 7:30 p.m. "Driving Madeleine" Regal Cinemas 9 a.m. "Cinema Sabaya"9:45 a.m. "Decision to Leave" 10:30 a.m. "Crows Are White"11 a.m. "Lullaby" 11:15 a.m. "Snow and the Bear" Noon "Bella" 1:30 p.m. "The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher" 3 p.m. "Last Film Show" 3:45 p.m. "The Grab"4:30 p.m. "My Emptiness and I" 5:15 p.m. "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" 6 p.m. "Esther Newton Made Me Gay" 6:45 p.m. "Il Boemo" 7:30 p.m. "The Judgement" 8 p.m. "Lift" 8:30 p.m. "Next Sohee" 9 p.m. "Without Her"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyRvV_0k9BTKqT00

Saturday, Jan. 14

Annenberg Theater 11 a.m. "Chevalier"3 p.m. "Alice, Darling"7 p.m. "Somewhere in Queens"

Camelot Theaters (PS Cultural Center) 9 a.m. "Close"10 a.m. "Mama Bears"2 p.m. "Corsage" 3 p.m. "One Fine Morning" 7 p.m. "Golden Years" 8 p.m. "Of Medicine and Miracles"

Mary Pickford is D'Place 9 a.m. "Il Boemo"9:45 a.m. "Next Sohee" 10:30 a.m. "Huesera"2 p.m. "Burning Days" 2:45 p.m. "Born in Chicago"7 p.m. "Susie Searches"7:45 p.m. "Crows Are White"8:30 p.m. "Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy" Palm Springs High School 11 a.m. "Argentina, 1985" 3 p.m. "Freaks Out" 7 p.m. "The Blue Caftan"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xQkh_0k9BTKqT00

Regal Cinemas 9 a.m. "The Beasts" 10:30 a.m. "Punch" 11:15 a.m. "Esther Newton Made Me Gay"Noon "My Emptiness and I" 2:15 p.m. "Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams" 3 p.m. "A Compassionate Spy" 3:45 p.m. "Snow and the Bear"4:30 p.m. "Bella" 5:15 p.m. "Lullaby" 6 p.m. "The Substitute" 6:45 p.m. "Lift" 8 p.m. "The Thief Collector" 8:30 p.m. "Split at the Root" 9 p.m. "Stonewalling"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRx6Q_0k9BTKqT00

Sunday, Jan. 15

Annenberg Theater 11 a.m. "Greener Pastures" 3 p.m. "Casa Susanna" 7 p.m. "The Origin of Evil"

Camelot Theaters (PS Cultural Center) 9 a.m. "Holy Spider" 10 a.m. "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe" 3 p.m. "The Damned Don’t Cry" 6:30 p.m. "The Lost King" (Closing night) 7:30 p.m. "Linoleum"

Mary Pickford is D'Place 9 a.m. "Lift" 9:45 a.m. "Winter Boy"10:30 a.m. "Lakota Nation vs. United States"2 p.m. "EO" 2:45 p.m. "R.M.N."3 p.m. "1341 Frames of Love and War" 7 p.m. "All Quiet on the Western Front"7:45 p.m. "Alcarràs"8:30 p.m. "Chile '76"

Palm Springs High School 11 a.m. "My Neighbor Adolf" Regal Cinemas 9 a.m. "The Quiet Girl" 9:45 a.m. "Our Father, the Devil" 10:30 a.m. "Saint Omer"11 a.m. "Susie Searches" 11:15 a.m. "The Substitute"Noon "Max, Min & Meowzaki" 1:30 p.m. "Huesera" 2:15 p.m. "Punch" 3 p.m. "My Sailor, My Love" 3:45 p.m. "Gyeong-ah's Daughter" 4:30 p.m. "Mediterranean Fever"5:15 p.m. "1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture" 6 p.m. "The Caviar Connection" 6:45 p.m. "Golden Years" 7:30 p.m. "Before, Now & Then"8 p.m. "All That Breathes" 8:30 p.m. "Sublime" 9 p.m. "Nostalgia"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28U64Z_0k9BTKqT00

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: When and where to see all 134 movies

