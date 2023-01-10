ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win

The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
Jaylen Brown joins rare Celtics company with huge night vs. Pelicans

BOSTON -- In the fourth quarter on Wednesday night at TD Garden, "M-V-P" chants rained down on Jayson Tatum as he squared up a couple of free throws. On this night, though, those chants might have been better directed at Jaylen Brown.It's not that Tatum had a bad night. Hardly. Tatum dropped 31 points and pulled down 11 boards for his 15th double-double of the season.But for much of the night -- without Robert Williams and Marcus Smart for Boston, and without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for New Orleans -- it was Jaylen Brown carrying the offensive load for...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Heat Go 40 For 40 From Line To Break NBA Record, Top Thunder

Jimmy Butler’s three-point play with 12.9 seconds left capped an NBA-record performance by the Miami Heat and gave them a 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Butler’s free throw made the Heat 40 for 40 from the foul line, breaking the 39-for-39 mark by Utah...
