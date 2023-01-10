ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Who is this? Shawnee County sheriff seeks help ID'ing suspect in shooting near Baby Dolls.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bx8LH_0k9BTCmf00

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office asked the public Monday to help it identify a man suspected of being involved in a shooting committed just before 2 a.m. Dec. 31 outside Baby Dolls, a bar at 5300 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill's office published two security camera photos of the man Monday afternoon on its Facebook page.

"A physical altercation began near the entrance of the business and continued into the parking lot," that page said. "During the fight, multiple gunshots were fired and one person was struck. That person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The shooting remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the person shown in the security camera photos to call that office at 785-251-2200.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man arrested for drug possession following execution of search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested for alleged drug possession after officials claim to have found marijuana in his house during a search warrant. The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, Jan. 11, members of the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Pioneer Way.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD narcotics search results in one arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a narcotics search Wednesday resulted in one person’s arrest. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia while serving a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Pioneer Way. Timothy Hoggan, 37, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Tips roll in about Lyon Co. poaching cases, arrests yet to be made

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies work to identify shooting suspect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting outside Baby Dolls. Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the SNSO, said that the sheriff’s office is trying to identify an individual connected to a shooting outside Baby Dolls. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 11

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WILLIAM JOSEPH CORREIA, 39, Manhattan, Probation violation; Bond $5,000. KYRA DAWN MOLDEN, 20, St. George, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:30 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy