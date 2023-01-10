Who is this? Shawnee County sheriff seeks help ID'ing suspect in shooting near Baby Dolls.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office asked the public Monday to help it identify a man suspected of being involved in a shooting committed just before 2 a.m. Dec. 31 outside Baby Dolls, a bar at 5300 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill's office published two security camera photos of the man Monday afternoon on its Facebook page.

"A physical altercation began near the entrance of the business and continued into the parking lot," that page said. "During the fight, multiple gunshots were fired and one person was struck. That person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The shooting remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the person shown in the security camera photos to call that office at 785-251-2200.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.