Wolverines hand Agates their first loss, 83-71

EVELETH—Welcoming in the undefeated Two Harbors Agates, the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team squared off with a team as fundamentally sound offensively and defensively as themselves Monday night.

And while the Agates managed to go up eight early in the first half, the Wolverines turned things around on the court, opening up a nine-point lead at halftime. Rock Ridge managed to keep Two Harbors at bay in the final 18 minutes, securing the 83-71 win while handing the Agates their first loss of the season.

Down 17-9 in the early going, Rock Ridge head coach Spencer Aune said his squad never got down on themselves as they used the depth of their bench to work their way back into things.

“These guys just never quit,” Aune said. “They know, even if we’re down, if we keep plugging away that we’ll get back into it. We’re deep on the bench and maybe we didn’t go as deep tonight but every guy that went in was ready when their name was called and they did a great job helping us get back into it.”

Offensively, Rock Ridge was led by senior Carter Mavec, who poured in 30 points—15 in each half—to pace the Wolverines. With Rock Ridge trailing by eight, it was Mavec’s first bucket of the game—a three-pointer—that started a quick run for the home team.

Two Harbors’ Trent Gomez took two of those points back with a bucket off a rebound, but Rock Ridge found another three, this time from Zane Lokken off the bench, to get the crowd fired up.

The next trip down, Noah Mitchell was fouled and sank two free throws to make it a two-point game. Junior Casey Aune then delivered the lead to the Wolverines with a three of his own.

The lead changed hands a number of times with Gomez and junior Isaiah Hietala finding buckets and driving to the hoop for Two Harbors. Down four, a score on the drive from Grant Hansen and then another three by Mavec put Rock Ridge on top once more, forcing a timeout from the Agate with 8:14 to go in the first half.

The Wolverines continued to find success from long range. Trying to dribble his way out through three defenders, Aune pulled up for a three that somehow found the net, 28-24. A few possessions later, Mitchell pulled up for a long-range bomb of his own, sinking it to make it a five-point game, 33-28.

Kyler Pitkanen added a layup for Two Harbors to cut the deficit to two, 35-33, but a spin move leading to a bucket for Mavec followed by another Aune three gave Rock Ridge their largest lead of the night at seven.

That lead was expanded to nine at the end of the half with Mavec hitting the last bucket for Rock Ridge, as well as two free throws down the stretch as they entered the break leading 46-37.

Struggling early in a zone defense, the Wolverines’ switch to a half-court man helped keep the Agates from finding the hoop later in the first half.

“I thought we played really well in the man-to-man,” Aune said. “We kind of got out of our zone there pretty quickly because they were carving it up. We needed to be gutty and get after it in the man defense and I think we did that once we got settled in.”

The second half opened with the team’s exchanging baskets as the Wolverines kept their lead to around 10 in the early going. A Mavec free throw made it 61-51, but the Agates began cutting the deficit down thanks to some solid rebounding and second chance points.

Hietala and Gomez continued their attack on the hoop, with shots that wouldn’t go and missed free throws getting scooped up by their Agate teammates. Four straight points from Hietala cut the deficit to six before Rock Ridge opened it back up with an Aune three and back-to-back buckets on the drive from Mavec.

Two Harbors still held the advantage on the glass and used that to cut the deficit to as little as four after a Hietala three. Up 70-66, the Wolverines took a timeout with 2:46 to play.

“Rebounding is all about going after it,” Aune said. “[Two Harbors] went after it today and we have to get to that point. We have to be better at that. It’s kind of a point of emphasis now going forward that we’ll have to work on.”

Rock Ridge managed to secure enough boards and hit enough shots in the closing minutes to outpace the Agates. Out of the break, Mavec and Hansen both completed three-point plays after being fouled on the way up. The six point swing made it a 10-point game with the Wolverines sinking their late free throws to hang on to the win, 83-71.

Mavec’s 30 points led all scorers in the win. Aune added 14 while Hansen had 10.

Hietala led the Agates with 27. Gomez finished with 24.

On Mavec’s big night, Aune said it was a great performance in the midst of a solid stretch for the senior.

“Carter, he knows what we’ve needed from him and he’s really stepped up these last couple of games. I love the way he’s being aggressive and going after it for us. He did that again today. We need that moving forward. He’s made huge plays for us down the stretch and he’s one of those guys you can count on.”

In two of their last three games, the Wolverines have suffered losses to contending teams in last year’s 7AA champion Pequot Lakes and the 7AAA champion in Hermantown. Despite not earning wins against the stiff competition. Aune is pleased with the work his team put in during those games that helped lead to a win on Tuesday.

“I love the competition we’re playing. That’s what’s going to make us better. These guys know that and that’s why they don’t quit out there. Even when we’re down big against Hermantown in that second half, we didn’t quit. Our guys kept playing and plugging away and that’s nice to see.”

Rock Ridge (10-3) will play host to North Branch on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. game.

TH 37 34—71

RR 46 37—83

Two Harbors: Trent Gomez 24, Kyler Pitkanen 8, Deacon Bark 2, Cash Williams 4, Cam Nelson 2, Isaiah Hietala 27, Trevor Kleive 4; Three pointers: Gomez 1, Hietala 4; Free throws: 14-26; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Pitkanen.

Rock Ridge: Carter Mavec 30, Casey Aune 14, Griffin Krmpotich 14, Zane Lokken 9, Max Williams 2, Noah Mitchell 9, Grant Hansen 10; Three pointers: Mavec 3, Aune 4, Krmpotich 1, Lokken 1, Mitchell 1; Free throws: 21-27; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.