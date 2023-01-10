ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

News Channel 3-12

300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm

300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged

Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
LOS OSOS, CA
A-Town Daily News

Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero

– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Evacuations, road closures and flooding, storm drenches SLO County

A strong storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, ravaged San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Heavy rains led to evacuations, road closures, flooding and power outages. While the storm has moved on, there are still multiple roads closed, homes without power, damaged properties and more rain on the way. Another storm is forecast to move through SLO County from about 3 a.m. through noon on Tuesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

