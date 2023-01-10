Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chimney Rock Road Goes into Hard Closure
PASO ROBLES — It was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to residents on Chimney Rock Road in Paso Robles that the county would be doing a hard closure of Chimney Rock Road following a soft closure due to erosion at the juncture of Fawn Lane. Residents were notified via...
‘Explosion of water’ flooded Morro Bay’s Main Street, damaging businesses
One business owner said he suffered about $250,000 in storm damage.
What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm
San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm, and prepare for more rain over the weekend.
300,000 gallons of sewage released into SLO County river during storm
This is the latest in a string of sewage releases reported after the Monday storm hit the region.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
More rain headed to SLO County. Here’s the forecast and how to prepare
Find out how much rain is expected, and where to get sandbags.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm
300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
With failing roads, drivers urged to abide by road closure signs
Drivers are being urged to abide by road closures to avoid putting themselves in harm's way. CHP is warning drivers.
Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop
Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.
Clean-up continues after homes in Los Osos were destroyed by mudslides
Community members are working to clean up the damage caused by mudslides in Los Osos earlier this week.
Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged
Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero
– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting...
San Luis Obispo business suffers extensive damage due to flooding
The owner of Abbey Carpet and Floor saYS about a foot of water and mud rushed into his business destroying his show room and inventory.
Storm updates: Search for missing boy concludes for the day; SLO closes evacuation center
Follow for more updates from the second day of the storm.
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
See dramatic photos, videos of flooding, fallen trees as SLO County gets hit by another storm
Flooded creeks and roads, eroding cliff sides and fallen trees were just some of the scenes around the county.
Evacuations, road closures and flooding, storm drenches SLO County
A strong storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, ravaged San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Heavy rains led to evacuations, road closures, flooding and power outages. While the storm has moved on, there are still multiple roads closed, homes without power, damaged properties and more rain on the way. Another storm is forecast to move through SLO County from about 3 a.m. through noon on Tuesday.
Evacuation warning for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Levee extended due to flood risk
Area residents should be prepared to leave as additional storms hit SLO County, officials said.
