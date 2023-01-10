The Lewes Public Library has announced Karen Fischer is the library's 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Karen began volunteering at the library in 2011 after retiring from Winterthur and also previously served as a board member of the Friends of the Lewes Public Library. She specializes in pre-opening and circulation duties such as checking in and organizing returned items, gathering reserved books for patrons, shelving materials, and searching for missing items.

LEWES, DE ・ 6 HOURS AGO