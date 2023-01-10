Read full article on original website
Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
A New Age of Internet For People in Three Worcester County Communities
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The county received a little over $3 million in state funding, a portion of which will go towards high-speed internet. The focus will be installing fiber for businesses in Snow Hill, Berlin, and Pocomoke City. Weston Young, Chief Administrative Officer for Worcester County, said $800,000 from...
Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement
MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
Cambridge Begins Evening Curfew; Justin Todd is Sworn as Police Chief
After months of mayor forums and public hearings, the Cambridge city commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew at the January 9 legislative meeting. Ordinance 1207 is a pilot curfew for children under 16 years of age and will begin February 1, 2023. The only dissenting vote was cast by was made by Jameson Harrington, 3rd Ward Commissioner.
Karen Fischer Named Lewes Library Volunteer of the Year
The Lewes Public Library has announced Karen Fischer is the library's 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Karen began volunteering at the library in 2011 after retiring from Winterthur and also previously served as a board member of the Friends of the Lewes Public Library. She specializes in pre-opening and circulation duties such as checking in and organizing returned items, gathering reserved books for patrons, shelving materials, and searching for missing items.
Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
Setting a Place for Minty’s Return by Debra R. Messick
In 2015, when Teresa Lamar spotted the vacant storefront building at the corner of Locust and Willis Streets, she felt like she’d come home to a place she’d never been. Bearing an ‘old-timey’ Hyser’s Soda Fountain sign out front, and a vintage Breyers Ice Cream sign in the expansive back yard, the charming spot seemed to sing a siren song of yesteryear and future promise, both drawing her in.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
Wicomico Co. Exec. Julie Giordano brings legislative priorities to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As lawmakers headed back to Annapolis Wednesday, recently sworn-in Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano joined them. Giordano met with the Eastern Shore delegation to ensure they will tackle the most pressing needs in the county. This, as the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly begins.
Kent County Hopes to Create Museum at Historic Goggin Manor House
A centuries old piece of history located in Camden could be getting some new life. Federal funding may soon help turn the Goggin Manor House into a museum.
Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First
A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
Most Wanted Monday – January 9, 2023
We're making it through the very beginning of 2023, and some of us are already trying to hang onto those new year's resolutions. Some of us, though, should probably resolve to stay out of trouble. Captain Rich Wiersberg from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here with a list of folks who are having difficulty doing just that.
