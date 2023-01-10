ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

WBOC

Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement

MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
MILFORD, DE
talbotspy.org

Cambridge Begins Evening Curfew; Justin Todd is Sworn as Police Chief

After months of mayor forums and public hearings, the Cambridge city commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew at the January 9 legislative meeting. Ordinance 1207 is a pilot curfew for children under 16 years of age and will begin February 1, 2023. The only dissenting vote was cast by was made by Jameson Harrington, 3rd Ward Commissioner.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Karen Fischer Named Lewes Library Volunteer of the Year

The Lewes Public Library has announced Karen Fischer is the library's 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Karen began volunteering at the library in 2011 after retiring from Winterthur and also previously served as a board member of the Friends of the Lewes Public Library. She specializes in pre-opening and circulation duties such as checking in and organizing returned items, gathering reserved books for patrons, shelving materials, and searching for missing items.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat

SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
SNOW HILL, MD
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Setting a Place for Minty’s Return by Debra R. Messick

In 2015, when Teresa Lamar spotted the vacant storefront building at the corner of Locust and Willis Streets, she felt like she’d come home to a place she’d never been. Bearing an ‘old-timey’ Hyser’s Soda Fountain sign out front, and a vintage Breyers Ice Cream sign in the expansive back yard, the charming spot seemed to sing a siren song of yesteryear and future promise, both drawing her in.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state

LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
LAUREL, DE
talbotspy.org

Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First

A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
EASTON, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
DELMAR, DE
WBOC

Most Wanted Monday – January 9, 2023

We're making it through the very beginning of 2023, and some of us are already trying to hang onto those new year's resolutions. Some of us, though, should probably resolve to stay out of trouble. Captain Rich Wiersberg from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here with a list of folks who are having difficulty doing just that.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

