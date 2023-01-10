ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Unexpectedly Resigns, Effective 6/30

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 10, 2023) — In a shocking and unexpected development, New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond announced his resignation in a letter to teachers and staff. The announcement comes 18 months after he began working for the City School District of New Rochelle. Raymond’s hiring...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

