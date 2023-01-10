ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Denzel Washington: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jh5in_0k9BR03w00
Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock
  • Denzel Washington is known as one of the most iconic actors of his generation.
  • He is most known for his roles in the following movies: Philadelphia, Fences, Training Day, Flight, Malcolm X, and more.
  • The star has won three Golden Globes with even more nominations.

Throughout his decades-long career Denzel Washington, 68, has wowed audiences across the globe with his acting skills. And with great acting, many accolades have rightfully followed him. Some of the 68-year-old’s most recent work includes the 2021 thriller The Little Things, along with The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021). He is currently working on the third installment of the film franchise The Equalizer, set to premiere in late 2023. With this year’s Golden Globes upon us, below is a more detailed look at the Flight star’s wins and nominations over the years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0572mp_0k9BR03w00
Denzel Washington has won 3 Golden Globes. (Bei/Shutterstock)

His 3 Golden Globes

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture — Glory (1990)

Denzel began his amazing acting career in the late 1970s and it was only a matter of time until he scored his first Golden Globe win. In 1989 the legend won the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his work on the film Glory. Denzel acted in the hit movie alongside other impressive actors including Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, and more.

The hit project was directed by Edward Zwick and written by Kevin Jarre. At the time of his win, Denzel noted that his wife, Pauletta Washington, 72, had “almost broke” his nose because she “kissed him so hard” when they heard of his win. Along with thanking Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the cast, and crew, Denzel also made sure to thank his wife and kids in his acceptance speech. “My wife, beautiful wife whose hung in there with me,” he said at the time. “My children, my mom… I thank God, I thank you.” Notably, Pauletta and Denzel have four adult kids: John David Washington, Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, and Olivia Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trnKt_0k9BR03w00
Denzel Washington at the Golden Globes in previous years. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Best Actor In A Motion Picture Drama — The Hurricane (2000)

After his 1990 win for Glory, Denzel did not win a Golden Globe for the next decade. However, he took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama in 2000 for his work on The Hurricane. The film is based on the life of middleweight boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for murder in 1966. Denzel starred in the film alongside Ray Donovan actor Liev Schreiber, David Paymer, and In the Heat of the Night star Rod Steiger.

Cecil B. deMille Award — (2016)

Denzel’s most recent win at the Golden Globes was in 2016 when he was awarded with the Cecil B. deMille Award. The prestigious award was established in 1952 to honor those who have made “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” per the official Golden Globe website. Notably, 2016 was the same year that Denzel’s film Fences premiered. He starred in the movie alongside How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis and wowed audiences once more. Other celebrities who have taken home this award include Walt Disney, the late dancer Fred Astaire, actress Judy Garland, and singer Frank Sinatra. And in more recent years some of the winners include: The Devil Wears Prada star Meryl Streep, TV personality Oprah Winfrey, and Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaTDT_0k9BR03w00
Denzel Washington is married to Pauletta Washington. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Nominations

Despite winning an impressive three Golden Globe awards throughout his career, Denzel has been nominated for a total of eight Golden Globes that he did not win (not including his wins). Below is the list of nominations the American Gangster star earned but did not take home.

  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — Cry Freedom (1988)
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — Malcolm X (1993)
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — Training Day (2002)
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — American Gangster (2008)
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — Flight (2013)
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — Fences (2017)
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2018)
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama — The Tragedy of Macbeth (2022)

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Denzel Washington understands why Al Pacino beat him for Best Actor at the Oscars

Denzel Washington has been busy promoting two drama movies over the Christmas period – Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth (in which Washington stars as Macbeth) and A Journal for Jordan (in which Washington directs star Michael B Jordan). Whenever Washington is interviewed, the subject of the Oscars inevitably comes up. And that is the case for his latest interview with Variety.
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds feared for his career after hitting Denzel Washington

Being an action movie star is packed with peril. However, when you hit a legendary actor like Denzel Washington by accident while on the job, it is understandable if you’d worry about ever working in tinsel town again. In an interview on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (via Insider), Ryan Reynolds shared how he once injured Washington, and after doing so, was fearful for his career.
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Distractify

Gladys Knight’s Fans Want a Health Update — Here's What We Know

The incomparable Gladys Knight has basically been famous since she was seven years old, when she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour contest on TV, per Smooth Radio. Since that time, her star has been on the rise, with a career that spans decades, and includes iconic hits with The Pips, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
soapoperanetwork.com

First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)

Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
282K+
Followers
26K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy