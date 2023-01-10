Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Three dead in shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night. Two were found in a car and another along Almar Road off Lake Worth Road, police said in a media briefing. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to...
wflx.com
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County. In a letter to parents and school staff members, Principal Darren Edgecomb didn't provide any additional details about the...
wflx.com
Three suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects were inside a black BMW that was reportedly used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
wflx.com
Missing 6-year-old girl found, taken to hospital, PBSO says
A missing 6-year-old girl on the autism spectrum was taken to a hospital during a search by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that involved several cruisers and a helicopter. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, told WPTV that Aleenah Fenelus was found about two hours after she was last...
wflx.com
'This can happen to anybody:' 6-year-old with autism dies after found in lake
Hours after searching for a missing 6-year-old girlon the autism spectrum near West Palm Beach, deputies made the heartbreaking discovery, in a body of water behind her home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Timberline neighborhood Tuesday night looking for Aleenah Fenelus. Her mother told...
wflx.com
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the body of Aleenah Fenelus...
wflx.com
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in after WPTV shared the story of a woman who's been living out of her car because of high rental prices. WPTV first met Diane Thomas last week when she was living out of her car because of what she said were rental prices that she can't afford.
Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County
Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
wflx.com
Palm Springs police seek tips after 3 killed in shooting
Palm Springs police said they are continuing to investigate a chaotic shooting Wednesday night that left three people dead, including what now appears to be two students from Palm Beach Central High School. A police spokesman said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. "Obviously we believe these individuals...
WPBF News 25
'I’ll search to the ends of the earth for her': Riviera Beach father pleading for answers about missing 11-year-old daughter
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A father is pleading for answers tonight about his missing 11-year-old daughter. Jaliyah Williams hasn’t returned home since she vanished from her bus stop in Riviera Beach last Thursday. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. “I’ll search to the ends of the...
wflx.com
Free Supercar Week event Sunday along West Palm Beach waterfront
The 13th annual Supercar Weekis filled with car enthusiast events in the Palm Beaches, culminating at the grand finale on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "We'll have about 1,000 cars, music, entertainment, trips, bike guys, offshore power boats, special sections through things like electric vehicles. We have a Green Street area, a Muscle Beach area for muscle cars. The main attraction is usually these incredible imported, exotic hypercars, supercars — the Ferraris, the Lamborghinis, the Aston Martin. It's incredible," said Neil London, the president of Supercar Week, Inc.
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
wflx.com
Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later
An 85-year-old pedestrian struck by a car Saturday in Lake Worth Beach died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. At 2:25 p.m., Pascual Martin Diego of Lake Worth was standing on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue South and Wright Drive. A 2016 RAV4 driven by Flilip Nawra, 56, of Lake Worth entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle's front passenger corner struck him and he fell to the ground.
wflx.com
Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU
The 70-year-old activist hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach is out of the intensive care unit at Delray Medical Center and is still receiving treatment there. Bishop Bernard Wright "is making progress," Andrew Lofholm, who is communications and community relations manager for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network, said. "There is still a long road to go in his recovery."
wflx.com
Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child
Charges have been dropped against a fired St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputy after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, was charged with felony child neglect with great bodily harm and misdemeanors of using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and culpable negligence. The State Attorney Office dropped the charges Friday.
cw34.com
Man punched mother in front of kids hours before gas station holdup: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted for an attack on a mother in front of her kids and an armed robbery at a gas station in Port St. Lucie is behind bars. Police said tips from the community played a role in the arrest of 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on Sunday.
wflx.com
2 Palm Beach Central High School students killed in 'off-campus incident'
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in an "off-campus incident," Principal Darren Edgecomb said Thursday. In a letter to parents and school staff members, Edgecomb didn't provide any additional details about the incident or release the ages of the students who died. Edgecomb did,...
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
wflx.com
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
An Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach died Monday, his family said. Carlos Molina, 62, of Broward County, died at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital from respiratory failure, his daughter Carla told WPTV. He was airlifted from Delray Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns.
wflx.com
Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult. Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.
