Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Three-Year Bridge Replacement Over I-95 To Snag Traffic In Westchester
A three-year project to replace a bridge over I-95 in Westchester County will cause various delays and closures until it is completed. The project, which will cost $31.8 million, will replace the 65-year-old North Avenue Bridge in New Rochelle that travels over I-95, according to the New York …
'Risk Of Road Failure': Traffic Rerouted In Mount Vernon Due To Failing Overpasses
Concerns about the structural integrity of two overpasses in a Westchester County city are prompting city officials to immediately reroute traffic because of the danger they pose to residents. The two overpasses are located in Mount Vernon and have been cited as unsafe by the New York Department of Transportation...
Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Giant warehouse, giant trucks and Chester roads: Davidson Drive Holdings Public Hearing
The January 4 Chester planning board meeting opened with a public hearing on Davidson Drive Holdings, a warehouse project coming to the Sugar Loaf Industrial Park, including a presentation from its engineers and comments from residents and board members. The hearing began with a presentation by Michael Morgante and Frank...
Beacon Rent Hikes Cause Multiple Small Business Closures
The increases are forcing multiple popular businesses to close their doors for good. It's safe to say everything in the Hudson Valley has gone up in price and things are not what they used to be. Crazy increases in rent, utilities, and even the cost of groceries has really made it hard to live comfortably in the area. Two local businesses have become the victim of dramatic rent increases and it makes you wonder...when will it be enough?
Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers
A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
Restaurant In Larchmont To Close After Year In Business
A restaurant in Westchester County is calling it quits after a year in business. Company Chophouse and Grill, located in Larchmont at 7 Madison Ave., has announced that it will close on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to the business's owners. The restaurant, which opened in February 2022, cited rising costs...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
13-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Peekskill
Police say the 13-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle driven by a Cortlandt Manor man around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
City of Yonkers warns residents about upcoming alarm test
The alarm will go off on Friday around 10 a.m. at the Hillview Reservoir, near Empire City Casino.
Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Westchester County, Police Say
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in…
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
New Rochelle readies affordable housing for artists
City officials say there will be 65 units, work spaces and art studios so artists can showcase their work.
Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location
A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023
A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
One person in custody after possible shooting in Yonkers
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 155 South Broadway.
hudsonvalleypress.com
$12M Upgrades to Main, Dobbs Ferry, and More
County Executive George Latimer and the County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) announced $12M upgrades to the Main, Dobbs Ferry, & Hastings Pumping Stations. These upgrades, in line with much of the other work being done by the Latimer Administration, are intended to harden the infrastructure in the face of climate change – leaving future County residents in better shape.
rocklanddaily.com
Old Nyack Turnpike Condo Groundbreaking
Buildings and trees are being torn down and cleared to build new condominium units on the .95 acre, a four-lot subdivision at 15-17-19-21 Old Nyack Turnpike in Monsey. According to Rockland County Business Journal, the project's mortgage financing and building construction loan total $5.06 million, provided to Old Nyack Estates, LLC, by Northeast Community Bank of White Plains, NY.
Comments / 2