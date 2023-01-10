Read full article on original website
Thomas White
2d ago
what are we teaching our children now? we need parental guidance in all aspects of educating our children, do they still have PTA meetings? this is NOT right.
Reply
5
Miss Meli
2d ago
I feel like that's just a way to push children to be more like them. where we should be allowing our children to be themselves now we're forcing them to be something that's not natural. I'm not homophobic I don't have a problem with people doing what they want to do but I don't want to push on my children it's not natural. no way shape or form is it natural
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
'That’s how you change the culture': Portland-based youth group discusses solutions to violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During a press conference Wednesday morning, new Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the homicide rate in the first two weeks of the new year is not acceptable, and it’s a top priority for his organization. Greenberg was joined by Jason Buckner, whose brother was killed...
'I can still hear the anxiety in my son's voice': Activists call for change at LMDC after 13th death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest death at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) sparked another protest Tuesday evening as activists called for more to be done to prevent deaths at the jail. Thirteen people have died in custody since 2021. LMDC said the most recent death was Monday afternoon...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Purple Pearl
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Purple Pearl. The med spa in downtown New Albany offers aesthetic injectable services such as Botox, Fillers, and Kybella, and vitamin B complex injections as well as skin treatments such as hydrafacials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, microdermabrasions, skin tightening and laser treatments.
quicksie983.com
A Large Annual Event Has Been Canceled In The City Of Elizabethtown
A large annual event has been canceled in the City of Elizabethtown. The news was announced at the City Council Work Session meeting yesterday. “We, along with the Elizabethtown Police Department, have had to make the very tough decision on foregoing the festival of the Barbecue, Bands & Bikes. Unfortunately over the last several years, we have seen an uptick in criminal nature. We just feel that with what the festival has been producing, that it is best and safest for our patrons, our citizens and all the folks that like to enjoy the city events that it is best to shelf that event” City of Elizabethtown Events Program Manager Sarah Vaughn.
wdrb.com
Funeral, visitation information announced for Jeremiah Buckner, former Linkin' Bridge member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the princesses: Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You don't have to travel to Buckingham Palace to get a glimpse of royalty. You can now find it right here in the Commonwealth!. The Kentucky Derby Festival on Monday introduced its 2023 Royal Court, tapping five young women to serve as Princesses at this year's festival.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
WCPO
Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
Student arrested after bringing knife on J. Graham Brown property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An adult education student was arrested after being on J. Graham Brown School's property with a knife. Principal Angela Parsons sent a letter to parents saying that the school received information that an adult student might bring a weapon to the building they share with Ahrens and Pathfinder. Officials didn't disclose what school the student went to.
WLKY.com
Woman accused of kidnapping little girl from southern Indiana playground back in jail
AUSTIN, Ind. — A woman charged in the kidnapping of a child from a southern Indiana school playground was released from jail over the weekend and has already been arrested again. Brittany Hurtt is accused of going to Austin Elementary in Scott County last Monday while second graders were...
Wave 3
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville hospital offers in-patient medical detox for alcohol and substance abuse
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The University of Louisville Mary and Elizabeth hospital has an in-patient detox unit where people can start their journey to overcoming their addiction. For about three years, Jessica Baird has worked in the detox unit. She is the nurse manager, helping patients as they part...
Wave 3
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
Louisville Zoo to host job fair, looking for 'outgoing, highly motivated' individuals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! If you are looking for a job, we've got the perfect one for you. The Louisville Zoo is looking for "outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public" to fill seasonal positions in a variety of their departments. There are...
wdrb.com
Judge says 2016 murder case of former U of L cheerleader 'very unfortunately' taking long time to resolve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after a family spokeswoman for a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash complained about her murder case taking seven years to go to trial, the presiding judge explained reasons for the delays. The case against Bradley Caraway is "very unfortunately"...
Wave 3
Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's new Fastpace Health Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic celebrates with ribbon cutting
Fastpace Health has opened a new Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. The site celebrated Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Provider Lisa Lee describes Fastpace Health. Lee explains why Shelbyville is a good location for Fastpace's...
wdrb.com
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 13