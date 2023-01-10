ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Thomas White
2d ago

what are we teaching our children now? we need parental guidance in all aspects of educating our children, do they still have PTA meetings? this is NOT right.

Miss Meli
2d ago

I feel like that's just a way to push children to be more like them. where we should be allowing our children to be themselves now we're forcing them to be something that's not natural. I'm not homophobic I don't have a problem with people doing what they want to do but I don't want to push on my children it's not natural. no way shape or form is it natural

wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Purple Pearl

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Purple Pearl. The med spa in downtown New Albany offers aesthetic injectable services such as Botox, Fillers, and Kybella, and vitamin B complex injections as well as skin treatments such as hydrafacials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, microdermabrasions, skin tightening and laser treatments.
NEW ALBANY, IN
quicksie983.com

A Large Annual Event Has Been Canceled In The City Of Elizabethtown

A large annual event has been canceled in the City of Elizabethtown. The news was announced at the City Council Work Session meeting yesterday. “We, along with the Elizabethtown Police Department, have had to make the very tough decision on foregoing the festival of the Barbecue, Bands & Bikes. Unfortunately over the last several years, we have seen an uptick in criminal nature. We just feel that with what the festival has been producing, that it is best and safest for our patrons, our citizens and all the folks that like to enjoy the city events that it is best to shelf that event” City of Elizabethtown Events Program Manager Sarah Vaughn.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the princesses: Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You don't have to travel to Buckingham Palace to get a glimpse of royalty. You can now find it right here in the Commonwealth!. The Kentucky Derby Festival on Monday introduced its 2023 Royal Court, tapping five young women to serve as Princesses at this year's festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCPO

Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Student arrested after bringing knife on J. Graham Brown property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An adult education student was arrested after being on J. Graham Brown School's property with a knife. Principal Angela Parsons sent a letter to parents saying that the school received information that an adult student might bring a weapon to the building they share with Ahrens and Pathfinder. Officials didn't disclose what school the student went to.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
