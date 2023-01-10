Read full article on original website
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
CBS42.com
Staying dry through Wednesday, Weather AWARE on Thursday
An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be...
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
Showers, mild temperatures for Tuesday; chance for rain to change over to sleet Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures will be above average for most the week before rain and possible snow for Friday.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
The Weather Channel
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
WATCH: Vehicles Breaking Through Ice & Sinking
"HEY, Vern, you think that ice is thick enough to drive on?'. 'Only one way to find out I guess. Let's get the new truck that you paid too much for and find out!'. There are times that you get that bad feeling and you should listen to it. Or...
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Snowstorm possible later this week, early forecast look
A large storm over the Pacific Ocean is going to hit the West Coast in the next two days. That storm system looks like it could affect Lower Michigan with an accumulating snow late this week. The storm center is about 500 miles off the California coast today. While that...
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
