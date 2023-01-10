ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered

By Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gHd9_0k9BQaaw00

An 11-year girl from Riviera Beach has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said.

Jaliyah Williams was last seen at her bus stop at the southeast corner of East 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.

She is listed as endangered "due to her age only," according to the school district.

Jaliyah Williams, who is 125 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair word in braids, was last seen wearing a polo shirt with arrow 87 on it, khaki shorts with pink, gray and white Nike shoes. She was carrying a pink Nike backpack.

She may be in the North Palm Beach or Palm Beach Gardens area, the school district said.

Contact Lt. M. Lopez at 561-434-8700 or Crimestoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County

Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'We live by the water': South Florida expert details how families can help prevent drowning deaths among children with autism

JUPITER, Fla. — Since September, three children with autism have died after going missing in Palm Beach County and being found in bodies of water near their home. A 6-year-old child who went missing on Tuesday evening in West Palm Beach was found dead in a canal behind her home less than two hours after she was last seen.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center

UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy