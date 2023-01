Penn State has good reason to feel great about its situation at linebacker in 2023, but the depth chart may be about to take a slight hit. Jamari Buddin announced he has decided to enter the transfer portal to evaluate his options. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing. I can’t thank Coach Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletics career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country,” Buddin said in his released statement on Twitter. “After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in...

