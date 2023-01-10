Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season
Davis, a 4-star high school recruit out of Southern California power Mater Dei-Santa Ana, has played sparingly on defense in his first two seasons with the Trojans
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.
College Sports’ Rapid Winds of Change Blow Through the Big Ten
Former commissioner Kevin Warren led the conference through a momentous three years, but his exit adds another moving part to the volatile college sports landscape.
Robinson Drafted to KC Current
M/D Gabrielle Robinson heard her name called in the 2023 NWSL Draft.
Former top recruit transferring from USC
One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Did Jalen Graham Do Enough To Earn His Way out of Musselman's Dog House?
Rarely used forward was dominant every minute he was in game versus Alabama
WTOP
Late-season surge has Jaguars’ Allen looking dominant again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen was the last player off Jacksonville’s practice field Wednesday. The fourth-year pro spent extra time working through pass-rush drills and then a few more minutes chatting with a coach — an offensive coach. Allen has started getting technique tips from Jaguars...
Tulane surges to No. 9 in final AP poll after Cotton Bowl upset; LSU sticks at 16
The 2022 college football season is over, and while there were no changes at the top of the AP poll, Louisiana can tout the final rankings as a big step in the right direction. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin enters transfer portal
Penn State has good reason to feel great about its situation at linebacker in 2023, but the depth chart may be about to take a slight hit. Jamari Buddin announced he has decided to enter the transfer portal to evaluate his options. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing. I can’t thank Coach Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletics career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country,” Buddin said in his released statement on Twitter. “After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in...
Tide DB Caleb Downs earns MaxPreps National HS Football Player of Year award
Five-star safety and Alabama enrollee Caleb Downs was named the MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday evening over fellow finalists Jackson Arnold, Rueben Bain, Micah Alejado, and Roderick Robinson II. This after Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek product tallied 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 5 interceptions,...
Clemson fires OC Brandon Streeter, set to hire TCU's Garrett Riley, per reports
Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday. He will reportedly be replaced by TCU's Garrett Riley.
Report: Date For Major College Football Opener Could Change
Florida and Utah could shift the date for their 2023 season-opener in hopes of avoiding last year's travel woes. Although initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, Florida's athletics page (h/t Saturday Down South) also lists Thursday, Aug. 31 as a possibility. Utah hasn't posted a 2023 ...
Penn State's Odds to Win the 2024 College Football Playoff Title
The Lions closed the season with 5 straight wins. As a result, their title odds have increased.
FBS bowl records: SEC leads Power Five conferences in 2022 postseason wins while Big 12 finishes last
Georgia’s resounding 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff improved the SEC’s final bowl record to 7-5 (.583), the best win percentage among Power Five conferences and the most wins by any FBS conference this season. Now back-to-back champions, Georgia (two) is tied with Clemson for the second-most CFP titles behind Alabama (three), giving the SEC its sixth national championship in the nine-year existence of the CFP. With the Horned Frogs’ loss, the Big 12 finished last among all conferences in bowl wins (two) and winning percentage (.222).
