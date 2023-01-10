ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former top recruit transferring from USC

One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Late-season surge has Jaguars’ Allen looking dominant again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen was the last player off Jacksonville’s practice field Wednesday. The fourth-year pro spent extra time working through pass-rush drills and then a few more minutes chatting with a coach — an offensive coach. Allen has started getting technique tips from Jaguars...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin enters transfer portal

Penn State has good reason to feel great about its situation at linebacker in 2023, but the depth chart may be about to take a slight hit. Jamari Buddin announced he has decided to enter the transfer portal to evaluate his options. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing. I can’t thank Coach Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletics career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country,” Buddin said in his released statement on Twitter. “After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

FBS bowl records: SEC leads Power Five conferences in 2022 postseason wins while Big 12 finishes last

Georgia’s resounding 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff improved the SEC’s final bowl record to 7-5 (.583), the best win percentage among Power Five conferences and the most wins by any FBS conference this season. Now back-to-back champions, Georgia (two) is tied with Clemson for the second-most CFP titles behind Alabama (three), giving the SEC its sixth national championship in the nine-year existence of the CFP. With the Horned Frogs’ loss, the Big 12 finished last among all conferences in bowl wins (two) and winning percentage (.222).
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy