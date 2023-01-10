Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
saturdaytradition.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings for 2022 season released following national title game
The final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 college football season was released coming out of Monday’s national title game. With a steamrolling performance, Georgia captured its second straight title by taking down TCU. The Bulldogs land the No. 1 overall spot once again under Kirby Smart while TCU finishes the year at No. 2.
Here's how Alabama football coach Nick Saban ranked the top 25 college football teams
Nick Saban had a different ballot for his top five from the actual top five in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season. While Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the top four in the final poll, Saban had Alabama football at No. 2. Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel was the only other coach to rank Alabama No. 2. A couple of coaches put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, including Syracuse's Dino Babers, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, among others.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Here's Billy Napier's final USA TODAY Coaches Poll ballot
The 2022 college football season is officially in the books after the Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in the national championship game on Monday to claim their second-straight trophy. Now that the dust has settled and the confetti swept away, the sports media is busy wrapping up its final rankings.
Biggest Blowouts in College Football Playoff History
Georgia's dominance stirred memories of some of the CFP's most lopsided matchups.
AP top 25 poll: Georgia tops final college football rankings of 2022
Georgia dominated the College Football Playoff national championship, trouncing TCU in a 58-point rout that is the widest margin of victory in any bowl game in college football history. So not much drama about which team finished at No. 1 in the final AP top 25 college football rankings as Georgia ...
College Football Playoff National Champion Futures Odds Released
The College Football Playoff futures odds have been released.
Former top recruit transferring from USC
One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rosengarten Honored As Freshman All-American
Washington's redshirt freshman was named to the Freshman All-American team by the FWAA
WTOP
Late-season surge has Jaguars’ Allen looking dominant again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen was the last player off Jacksonville’s practice field Wednesday. The fourth-year pro spent extra time working through pass-rush drills and then a few more minutes chatting with a coach — an offensive coach. Allen has started getting technique tips from Jaguars...
WTOP
Jags’ Lawrence, Chargers’ Herbert face off in playoff debuts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games. Lawrence...
WTOP
Bills face AFC East rival Dolphins in wild-card playoff
MIAMI (9-8) at BUFFALO (13-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 8-8-1; Buffalo 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 61-52-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29 on Dec. 17 in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Jets 11-6; Bills beat Patriots 35-23. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (25t), PASS...
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director...
FOX Sports
Georgia becomes the first repeat National Champions since Alabama in 2011-12 | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Joel talked about TCU’s journey to the title game and his expectations from their unbelievable season to the championship. He described how there was not a competitive energy in this game like there was all year long. Georgia’s fast defense overpowered TCU’s offense, only allowing one touchdown.
WTOP
Chicago Bears hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
