Georgia State

Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings for 2022 season released following national title game

The final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 college football season was released coming out of Monday’s national title game. With a steamrolling performance, Georgia captured its second straight title by taking down TCU. The Bulldogs land the No. 1 overall spot once again under Kirby Smart while TCU finishes the year at No. 2.
GEORGIA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

Here's how Alabama football coach Nick Saban ranked the top 25 college football teams

Nick Saban had a different ballot for his top five from the actual top five in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season. While Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the top four in the final poll, Saban had Alabama football at No. 2. Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel was the only other coach to rank Alabama No. 2. A couple of coaches put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, including Syracuse's Dino Babers, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, among others.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Former top recruit transferring from USC

One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Late-season surge has Jaguars’ Allen looking dominant again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen was the last player off Jacksonville’s practice field Wednesday. The fourth-year pro spent extra time working through pass-rush drills and then a few more minutes chatting with a coach — an offensive coach. Allen has started getting technique tips from Jaguars...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Jags’ Lawrence, Chargers’ Herbert face off in playoff debuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games. Lawrence...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Bills face AFC East rival Dolphins in wild-card playoff

MIAMI (9-8) at BUFFALO (13-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 8-8-1; Buffalo 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 61-52-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29 on Dec. 17 in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Jets 11-6; Bills beat Patriots 35-23. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (25t), PASS...
MIAMI, FL
960 The Ref

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director...
SELMA, AL
FOX Sports

Georgia becomes the first repeat National Champions since Alabama in 2011-12 | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Joel talked about TCU’s journey to the title game and his expectations from their unbelievable season to the championship. He described how there was not a competitive energy in this game like there was all year long. Georgia’s fast defense overpowered TCU’s offense, only allowing one touchdown.
FORT WORTH, TX

