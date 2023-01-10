Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Here's how Alabama football coach Nick Saban ranked the top 25 college football teams
Nick Saban had a different ballot for his top five from the actual top five in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season. While Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the top four in the final poll, Saban had Alabama football at No. 2. Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel was the only other coach to rank Alabama No. 2. A couple of coaches put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, including Syracuse's Dino Babers, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, among others.
Look: McKenzie Milton Posts Controversial Tweet About Georgia's National Championships
Barring an unforeseen ending in tonight's National Championship between Georgia and TCU, the Bulldogs will make history as the first team to repeat as champions in the College Football Playoff era. One former college quarterback, however, claims that if it weren't for two specific injuries, ...
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
College Sports’ Rapid Winds of Change Blow Through the Big Ten
Former commissioner Kevin Warren led the conference through a momentous three years, but his exit adds another moving part to the volatile college sports landscape.
Robinson Drafted to KC Current
M/D Gabrielle Robinson heard her name called in the 2023 NWSL Draft.
WTOP
Chicago Bears hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin enters transfer portal
Penn State has good reason to feel great about its situation at linebacker in 2023, but the depth chart may be about to take a slight hit. Jamari Buddin announced he has decided to enter the transfer portal to evaluate his options. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing. I can’t thank Coach Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletics career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country,” Buddin said in his released statement on Twitter. “After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in...
Rosengarten Honored As Freshman All-American
Washington's redshirt freshman was named to the Freshman All-American team by the FWAA
WTOP
Jags’ Lawrence, Chargers’ Herbert face off in playoff debuts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games. Lawrence...
WTOP
Bills face AFC East rival Dolphins in wild-card playoff
MIAMI (9-8) at BUFFALO (13-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 8-8-1; Buffalo 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 61-52-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29 on Dec. 17 in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Jets 11-6; Bills beat Patriots 35-23. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (25t), PASS...
WTOP
No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you’ve been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could...
WTOP
10 random thoughts about the Commanders’ 2022 season
10 random thoughts about the Commanders' 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. So, after following the team on a day-to-day basis, Pete Hailey wants to share his thoughts — some timely, some random — about the year as a whole. He’s got a lot of them, too, all of which can be found below…
Even after historic loss to Georgia, no team won the 2022 college season like TCU
TCU’s loss to Georgia in the national title game was historic, but focus on the whole year and it’s all amazing
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back Champions
Thankfully, the 2023 College Football National Championship was only four quarters long. The game was well over before halftime. In fact, according to ESPN, Georgia's probability to win the game rose above 99% with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
Comments / 0