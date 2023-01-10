ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes sold to new ownership

INDIANAPOLIS — After lawsuits and months of residents being at risk of having their utilities shut off, some Indianapolis apartment complexes have been sold to new management. The mandatory legal deal was part of a three way lawsuit by the City of Indianapolis, Attorney General's Office and Citizens Energy.
Indiana man fired after threatening California congressman online

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-based laboratory company fired one of its employees after he made threats to a California congressman. Early Friday morning, Rep. Eric Swalwell posted an image of the social media message on Twitter. WRTV has edited the tweet for profanity. Patients Choice Laboratories released a statement Friday...
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
