sfstandard.com
After a School Board Election Was Thrown Into Turmoil, Oakland’s Razor-Thin Mayor’s Race Is Getting a Recount
Three days after newly elected mayor Sheng Thao’s inauguration, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recount of the Oakland mayor’s race and other races from the Nov. 8 elections. Supervisor Keith Carson proposed the recount “in order to enhance transparency and accountability regarding the ranked-choice...
Morgan Hill Times
Kamei tapped for San Jose Vice Mayor
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan on Jan. 6 named newly-sworn-in District 1 Councilmember Rosemary Kamei—who started her political career in Morgan Hill—to serve as the city’s vice mayor. Prior to her election in June, Kamei served as a Morgan Hill planning commissioner, a trustee of the Santa...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
padailypost.com
MLK Day train returns; other King events listed
For the first time since 2020, Caltrain is bringing back the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Train. Those who RSVP will get a free roundtrip ticket to the MLK Day March in San Francisco on Monday. The train will depart San Jose’s Diridon station at 9:30 a.m., Palo Alto’s University Station at 9:50 and San Mateo at 10:10 a.m. The march itself begins at 11 a.m. and is a 1.5-mile march from the San Francisco Caltrain Station at 700 4th St. to Willie Mays Plaza at Oracle Park.
Alviso resident settles development lawsuit
An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he’s suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after the developer and Espinoza agreed to... The post Alviso resident settles development lawsuit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
Swalwell tours East Bay storm damage, calls for more federal assistance
Swalwell tours East Bay storm damage, calls for more federal assistance. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) took a closer look at some of the damage recent storms caused in his East Bay district. A portion of A Street, a major thoroughfare that connects Hayward and Castro Valley, was washed away by the rain and surging in San Lorenzo Creek.
SF Mayor London Breed declares emergency for the city over recent storms
So far, in San Francisco at least, things have fared relatively well against the spate of storms that have hit the city in the last week and a half, despite the damage that has occurred.
rwcpulse.com
Four Redwood City area elementary schools earn state 'Distinguished School' award
Four Redwood City area elementary schools were honored as 2023 California Distinguished Schools, a state-run award program based on student performance data. The Redwood City School District’s North Star Academy and the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District’s Central, Fox and Redwood Shores elementary schools were among 356 schools selected statewide. The program honors elementary schools in alternating years with middle and high schools, such that schools hold the title for two years.
San Francisco Catholic school St. Thomas the Apostle closing after 75 years
St. Thomas the Apostle is the latest Catholic school in the city to announce plans to shutter.
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
sfstandard.com
If You Live in the Bay Area, You Just Got an Extension To File Your Federal Income Taxes
Almost two weeks into the onslaught of rain and wind, more than a dozen California residents have lost their lives, and the damage now exceeds $1 billion. On Monday, leaders at the city, state and federal levels all declared states of emergency, with Mayor London Breed’s proclamation retroactive to Dec. 31.
marincounty.org
Marin County Proclaims Local Emergency
San Rafael, CA – With a unanimous vote by its Board of Supervisors, the County of Marin on Tuesday proclaimed a local state of emergency because of the severe impacts of recent storms. The Board of Supervisors, convening for the first time in the new calendar year, ratified the...
San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy
San Jose is changing how it manages its shrinking urban canopy after an audit found the city is ineffectively preventing tree loss. San Jose councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to change how the city collects and reviews permits to remove trees, develop procedures to enforce replanting requirements and identify large locations to replant trees. There are roughly... The post San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
The shimmering lights on San Francisco's Bay Bridge may soon go dark
"The current system is failing at a rate faster than we can cost-effectively maintain."
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
metrosiliconvalley.com
Meridian Mile: Donuts, Deli Food and the Eternal Three Flames
On Meridian Avenue near Willow Glen, there is no better trifecta of history than Gunther’s Delicatessen, Three Flames Restaurant and Yum Yum Donuts. The youngest of these joints is around 42. While other sections of Meridian Avenue still retain a degree of ancient strip-mall glory, this area takes the...
'I had no choice': SJ couple billed more than $2,200 to take ambulance next door
A San Jose couple says they were billed $2,255 after an emergency room visit led to an unnecessary ambulance ride - approximately 100 yards away.
