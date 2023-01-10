ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Kamei tapped for San Jose Vice Mayor

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan on Jan. 6 named newly-sworn-in District 1 Councilmember Rosemary Kamei—who started her political career in Morgan Hill—to serve as the city’s vice mayor. Prior to her election in June, Kamei served as a Morgan Hill planning commissioner, a trustee of the Santa...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos

{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
padailypost.com

MLK Day train returns; other King events listed

For the first time since 2020, Caltrain is bringing back the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Train. Those who RSVP will get a free roundtrip ticket to the MLK Day March in San Francisco on Monday. The train will depart San Jose’s Diridon station at 9:30 a.m., Palo Alto’s University Station at 9:50 and San Mateo at 10:10 a.m. The march itself begins at 11 a.m. and is a 1.5-mile march from the San Francisco Caltrain Station at 700 4th St. to Willie Mays Plaza at Oracle Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Alviso resident settles development lawsuit

An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he’s suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after the developer and Espinoza agreed to... The post Alviso resident settles development lawsuit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Swalwell tours East Bay storm damage, calls for more federal assistance

Swalwell tours East Bay storm damage, calls for more federal assistance. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) took a closer look at some of the damage recent storms caused in his East Bay district. A portion of A Street, a major thoroughfare that connects Hayward and Castro Valley, was washed away by the rain and surging in San Lorenzo Creek.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Four Redwood City area elementary schools earn state 'Distinguished School' award

Four Redwood City area elementary schools were honored as 2023 California Distinguished Schools, a state-run award program based on student performance data. The Redwood City School District’s North Star Academy and the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District’s Central, Fox and Redwood Shores elementary schools were among 356 schools selected statewide. The program honors elementary schools in alternating years with middle and high schools, such that schools hold the title for two years.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
marincounty.org

Marin County Proclaims Local Emergency

San Rafael, CA – With a unanimous vote by its Board of Supervisors, the County of Marin on Tuesday proclaimed a local state of emergency because of the severe impacts of recent storms. The Board of Supervisors, convening for the first time in the new calendar year, ratified the...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy

San Jose is changing how it manages its shrinking urban canopy after an audit found the city is ineffectively preventing tree loss. San Jose councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to change how the city collects and reviews permits to remove trees, develop procedures to enforce replanting requirements and identify large locations to replant trees. There are roughly... The post San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
metrosiliconvalley.com

Meridian Mile: Donuts, Deli Food and the Eternal Three Flames

On Meridian Avenue near Willow Glen, there is no better trifecta of history than Gunther’s Delicatessen, Three Flames Restaurant and Yum Yum Donuts. The youngest of these joints is around 42. While other sections of Meridian Avenue still retain a degree of ancient strip-mall glory, this area takes the...
SAN JOSE, CA

