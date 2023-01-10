ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama NAACP leader reacts to deadly shooting at Huntsville birthday party

By Alexa Harley
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34k0ci_0k9BPhoE00

Huntsville, Ala (WHNT) — A 21st birthday party turned deadly Sunday after shots were fired striking 11 and killing two.

The shooting happened at Legacy Events in Huntsville, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The two victims killed were Kaitlyn Jenkins and Quantasia Grant, both just 20-years-old.

Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville

In the wake of the violence, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton shared his reaction to the tragedy as well as how the community can move forward.

“This is a countywide city-wide, state-wide, nationwide issue. and people at all levels need to come together to first of all pray about [it] and then let’s talk about what could have been done to prevent this without pointing fingers,” Simelton told News 19.

“Let’s just talk about what should have been done to prevent this,” he continued.

Simelton, like many others, has called for action from lawmakers to curb further loss of life from gun violence — especially amongst young people.

Athens family turns loss into lesson on domestic violence

“Stricter gun control legislation will help in these cases,” Simelton said, “Make it more difficult for teenagers, young folks to have access to these types of weapons.”

On top of that, he also believes that parents need to have more involvement in their kid’s daily lives.

“I know sometimes kids will say ‘We don’t want mom and dad around, we’re grown, we’re capable of handling ourselves,’ but on something like this it just further indicates that there is a need for proper supervision,” Simelton told News 19. “There’s a need for involvement before children go out to an event like this on what to do and what not do and more importantly know your surroundings.”

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner reiterated his commitment to change.

DeKalb, Marshall counties to swear-in first female district attorneys

“It’s a tragic thing when you have young kids this age with 200 shell casings,” Turner said. “I’ve been in this over 30 years and it’s one of the first times that I’ve been on a crime scene with this many shell casings.”

Turner said he believes more arrests are likely in the wake of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama A&M student, hairstylist killed in Huntsville shooting

A weekend birthday party in Huntsville ended in tragedy when shots rang out at Legacy Events on Hwy 72. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there were 11 victims. Of them, two people were killed and three others are still in critical condition. WAAY 31 is working to learn more...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit

A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Victim's Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died, including Quantasia Grant. Victim’s Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

2 Killed in I-565 Crask

Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities. Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities. $2k Reward Offered for Return of Radioactive Construction …. A bright yellow box labeled as "radioactive" has created...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy