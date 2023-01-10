KINGSPORT — Gate City jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and held on for a 51-50 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday evening at the Tribe Athletic Complex. The Lady Devils led 28-18 at the half and 42-32 heading into the final period, but D-B stormed back with a chance to win. Dobyns-Bennett’s Caroline Hill launched a shot for the win at the end, but the ball bounced around the rim before falling off.

GATE CITY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO