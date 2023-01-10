ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Lord Botetourt girls basketball stocked with skill and chemistry

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team has been a perennial power now for more than a decade. They remain one of the Blue Ridge District’s best, but this year there’s not a single senior on the team. They are still out to a 8-3 start, behind a veteran coach and chemistry on the hardwoods.
DALEVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City girls win thriller at Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT — Gate City jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and held on for a 51-50 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday evening at the Tribe Athletic Complex. The Lady Devils led 28-18 at the half and 42-32 heading into the final period, but D-B stormed back with a chance to win. Dobyns-Bennett’s Caroline Hill launched a shot for the win at the end, but the ball bounced around the rim before falling off.
GATE CITY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy