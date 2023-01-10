Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
Robinson Drafted to KC Current
M/D Gabrielle Robinson heard her name called in the 2023 NWSL Draft.
WSLS
Lord Botetourt girls basketball stocked with skill and chemistry
DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team has been a perennial power now for more than a decade. They remain one of the Blue Ridge District’s best, but this year there’s not a single senior on the team. They are still out to a 8-3 start, behind a veteran coach and chemistry on the hardwoods.
WITN
South Central girls crush Jacksonville, Evans recently set school record for rebounds in a game
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls took care of business on Tuesday beating Jacksonville 67-27 in Big Carolina conference action. D.H. Conley won at New Bern. Conley and South Central are tied for the conference lead and will meet Friday night. Brook Evans set the school record for rebounds...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City girls win thriller at Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT — Gate City jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and held on for a 51-50 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday evening at the Tribe Athletic Complex. The Lady Devils led 28-18 at the half and 42-32 heading into the final period, but D-B stormed back with a chance to win. Dobyns-Bennett’s Caroline Hill launched a shot for the win at the end, but the ball bounced around the rim before falling off.
College Sports’ Rapid Winds of Change Blow Through the Big Ten
Former commissioner Kevin Warren led the conference through a momentous three years, but his exit adds another moving part to the volatile college sports landscape.
Rosengarten Honored As Freshman All-American
Washington's redshirt freshman was named to the Freshman All-American team by the FWAA
Comments / 0