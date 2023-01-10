ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KAKE TV

'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
KAKE TV

State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
KAKE TV

Kansas governor tests positive for COVID-19 day after inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her office said Tuesday. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms," Kelly's office said in a statement. "This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
KAKE TV

School supplies would be tax-free 2 days per year under Kansas bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Back-to-school shopping could soon be cheaper in Kansas if the Legislature approves a bill introduced Tuesday. Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau wants to give you a two-day break on the sales tax on everything from laptops to pencils and paper. Up to $100 worth of supplies per child in the family would be tax free at the checkout.
KAKE TV

How Kansas lawmakers could try to restrict abortion this year

WICHITA, Kan. — A resounding statewide vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights last summer won’t stop the Republican-controlled Legislature from attempting to make it harder to get an abortion this year. Whether anti-abortion lawmakers will be able to enact further restrictions this legislative session — in spite...
KAKE TV

Silver Alert canceled, Kansas man found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Stephen Christman has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Stephen Christman. Police say the 71-year-old was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket. Stephen...
