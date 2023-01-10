Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
KAKE TV
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kan. - Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
KAKE TV
Kansas rep introduces bill to move KHP under Attorney General's office to help with recruitment
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol, like most law enforcement agencies, is struggling to fill openings. State lawmakers disagree about some of the reasons behind the issue, and now a new bill could change who the department reports to. Some Republican legislators say the department isn't able to...
KAKE TV
State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
KAKE TV
Kansas governor tests positive for COVID-19 day after inauguration
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her office said Tuesday. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms," Kelly's office said in a statement. "This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
KAKE TV
School supplies would be tax-free 2 days per year under Kansas bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Back-to-school shopping could soon be cheaper in Kansas if the Legislature approves a bill introduced Tuesday. Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau wants to give you a two-day break on the sales tax on everything from laptops to pencils and paper. Up to $100 worth of supplies per child in the family would be tax free at the checkout.
KAKE TV
People in this state can now choose 'X' gender driver's license, other vital records
NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- There's a new option for people in the state of New York who identify as non binary. In addition to male and female, your most crucial government documents now have the option to list your gender as "X." The New York Department of Health...
KAKE TV
How Kansas lawmakers could try to restrict abortion this year
WICHITA, Kan. — A resounding statewide vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights last summer won’t stop the Republican-controlled Legislature from attempting to make it harder to get an abortion this year. Whether anti-abortion lawmakers will be able to enact further restrictions this legislative session — in spite...
KAKE TV
Kansas House and state Republican leadership lay out united plan for 2023 session
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - There are eight major areas that Republicans are calling their "a better way" platform. It covers almost everything impacting Kansas today, from taxes and workforce development to education and healthcare. "Yesterday was pretty much a ceremonial today, [now] we get to work and we all are...
KAKE TV
Silver Alert canceled, Kansas man found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Stephen Christman has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Stephen Christman. Police say the 71-year-old was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket. Stephen...
