SARCOXIE, Mo. - A tractor trailer causes property damage to a Sarcoxie, Missouri neighborhood. The semi identified by a Dollar General logo and spotted on a security camera was not on a designated truck route through Sarcoxie. It traveled down narrow streets, knocking down signs, damaging utility poles and taking out a hydrant, which then flooded a neighborhood. The flooding required the street to be dug up for extensive repairs. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.

SARCOXIE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO