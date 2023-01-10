Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Pre-K Quapaw Elementary (01/12/23)
Pre-K Quapaw Elementary (01/12/23) COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BR…
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Resident lends a helping Hand to community members
JOPLIN, Mo. - A local Joplin woman is doing what she can to support local residents who are limited with transportation. The love of helping people drove crystal baker to start a business running errands. "I love helping people," said Crystal Baker. "I've always loved helping people. it's just a...
Netflix show interviews Joplin, Missouri killer
A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled "The Bogeyman."
fourstateshomepage.com
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: skeletal remains found in Colorado identified as Joplin man, and an armed robbery in Lamar, Missouri
SARCOXIE, Mo. - A tractor trailer causes property damage to a Sarcoxie, Missouri neighborhood. The semi identified by a Dollar General logo and spotted on a security camera was not on a designated truck route through Sarcoxie. It traveled down narrow streets, knocking down signs, damaging utility poles and taking out a hydrant, which then flooded a neighborhood. The flooding required the street to be dug up for extensive repairs. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
koamnewsnow.com
Fire crews stop rural grass fire from spreading near Kansas / Missouri line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after noon on Monday, January 9, 2023, Cherokee County 911 were alerted to a grass fire near NE80th and NE Coalfield Road. Galena Fire Dept north engine on Bethlehem Road responded and mutual aid depts included: Cherokee Township Fire, Asbury-Mo. Fire and Carl Junction-Mo. Fire.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder, and the Four States deals with the high price of eggs
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The suspect of a 2021 Ottawa County Murder pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a firearm. Documents show Jimmy's wife Charlana Kelly of Miami, Oklahoma, is charged in Ottawa County Court with accessory to murder. The plea is related to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran, a 47-year-old who was shot in the head in Nov 2021. Jimmy Kelly Jr. plead guilty on January 6, 2023 to the following:
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
koamnewsnow.com
Home Depot today debuted its 2011 Joplin Tornado film, 'Hope Builds'
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Home Depot in Joplin today debuted a screening of 'Hope Builds,' a documentary-style short film that shines a light on historic disasters, such as the 2011 Joplin tornado. Officials say Home Depot's event took place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of its Joplin location.
koamnewsnow.com
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
koamnewsnow.com
Co-workers set up a Go-Fund-Me account for local Walmart employee to retire
JOPLIN, Mo - Bruce Winch or "Padre" as he's known -- is a Joplin Walmart door greeter. He has been working at Walmart almost two years now. Co-workers say he puts a smile on everyone's face. The 75 year old's coworkers set up a go-fund-me to help him retire because...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jennifer McAffrey sworn in as District Judge for Ottawa and Delaware counties
MAMI, Okla. – Judges for the 13th District were sworn in on Monday at the Ottawa County Courthouse. Before a standing room only filled with former prosecutors, judges, attorneys, and law enforcement officials, the Honorable Jennifer McAffrey was sworn in as District Judge for Delaware and Ottawa counties. Judge...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate missing money from 2023 Project Grad account; Former President charged Felony Stealing
JOPLIN, Mo. — The former President of the 2023 Joplin High School Project Graduation has been charged Felony Stealing from the organization’s bank account. Melanie D. Patterson, 42, of Joplin is identified in court documents filed in a Joplin Police Dept investigation which began fall of 2022. As...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
koamnewsnow.com
Memorial planned after remains identified as missing Joplin man
JOPLIN, Mo. - A Celebration of Life Service is set for January 28 to honor Joplin resident, Michael Kroll. Officials say the service will be held at Unity of Joplin located on the corner of A and Jackson streets in Joplin at 2:00 P.M. Missing. Kroll, a resident of Joplin,...
columbusnews-report.com
Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart
Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart renewed her oath of office for her next term. Judge Maradeth Frederick issued the oath Monday in the District Courtroom. After renewing her oath of office as Cherokee County Clerk, Rebecca Brassart administered the oath to County Attorney Nathan Coleman Monday. Cherokee County Commissioner Myra Carlisle-Frazier reaffirmed her oath of office Monday in the…
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
koamnewsnow.com
The high rise in egg prices
CARL JUNCTION, M0 - The price of eggs has been especially high in the new year and it's impacting local businesses. People are scrambling to local residents who are raising their own chickens to get eggs. According to the USDA, the wholesale price for a dozen eggs rose up to...
koamnewsnow.com
McDonald County High School community supports local students' dream
MCDONALD COUNTY. Mo. - The McDonald Highschool Community today gathered to support local senior Payton Nally's audition with the Julliard School. Payton is a dedicated member of the MCHS drama and music programs and is excited for the opportunity to pursue his passion for performing at one of the top performing arts schools in the country.
Comments / 0