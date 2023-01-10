ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Resident lends a helping Hand to community members

JOPLIN, Mo. - A local Joplin woman is doing what she can to support local residents who are limited with transportation. The love of helping people drove crystal baker to start a business running errands. "I love helping people," said Crystal Baker. "I've always loved helping people. it's just a...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: skeletal remains found in Colorado identified as Joplin man, and an armed robbery in Lamar, Missouri

SARCOXIE, Mo. - A tractor trailer causes property damage to a Sarcoxie, Missouri neighborhood. The semi identified by a Dollar General logo and spotted on a security camera was not on a designated truck route through Sarcoxie. It traveled down narrow streets, knocking down signs, damaging utility poles and taking out a hydrant, which then flooded a neighborhood. The flooding required the street to be dug up for extensive repairs. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
SARCOXIE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder, and the Four States deals with the high price of eggs

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The suspect of a 2021 Ottawa County Murder pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a firearm. Documents show Jimmy's wife Charlana Kelly of Miami, Oklahoma, is charged in Ottawa County Court with accessory to murder. The plea is related to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran, a 47-year-old who was shot in the head in Nov 2021. Jimmy Kelly Jr. plead guilty on January 6, 2023 to the following:
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Home Depot today debuted its 2011 Joplin Tornado film, 'Hope Builds'

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Home Depot in Joplin today debuted a screening of 'Hope Builds,' a documentary-style short film that shines a light on historic disasters, such as the 2011 Joplin tornado. Officials say Home Depot's event took place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of its Joplin location.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Memorial planned after remains identified as missing Joplin man

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Celebration of Life Service is set for January 28 to honor Joplin resident, Michael Kroll. Officials say the service will be held at Unity of Joplin located on the corner of A and Jackson streets in Joplin at 2:00 P.M. Missing. Kroll, a resident of Joplin,...
JOPLIN, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart

Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart renewed her oath of office for her next term. Judge Maradeth Frederick issued the oath Monday in the District Courtroom. After renewing her oath of office as Cherokee County Clerk, Rebecca Brassart administered the oath to County Attorney Nathan Coleman Monday. Cherokee County Commissioner Myra Carlisle-Frazier reaffirmed her oath of office Monday in the…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

The high rise in egg prices

CARL JUNCTION, M0 - The price of eggs has been especially high in the new year and it's impacting local businesses. People are scrambling to local residents who are raising their own chickens to get eggs. According to the USDA, the wholesale price for a dozen eggs rose up to...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
koamnewsnow.com

McDonald County High School community supports local students' dream

MCDONALD COUNTY. Mo. - The McDonald Highschool Community today gathered to support local senior Payton Nally's audition with the Julliard School. Payton is a dedicated member of the MCHS drama and music programs and is excited for the opportunity to pursue his passion for performing at one of the top performing arts schools in the country.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy