Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Developer Joe Jaeger says Bywater naval base project uncertain, but tentatively moving forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As community frustrations mount over deteriorating conditions at Plaza Tower, owner Joe Jaeger met with Bywater neighbors to discuss another of his ongoing projects: The redevelopment of the old Bywater naval base. Jaeger spoke Tuesday night (Jan. 10) with the Bywater Neighborhood Association at Bywater Brew...
fox8live.com
City says 2,000+ streetlights repaired since August, repairs to begin next week on interstate lights
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a contractor works to repair around 11 percent of streetlights that were out citywide in August, residents and employees in Downtown New Orleans and the Warehouse District said Wednesday that the atmosphere in their neighborhood has slowly been degrading between malfunctioning streetlights and downed traffic lights at intersections.
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
fox8live.com
NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish's drainage system isn't prepared for climate change. Can 'green' infrastructure help?
As rainfall becomes more intense with climate change, Jefferson Parish’s traditional drainage system of canals and pumps won’t be enough to protect property from flooding. That’s according to a draft stormwater management plan the parish government unveiled in December that recommends “green” infrastructure be woven into public works projects, code enforcement and private development.
NOLA.com
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
fox8live.com
Up to 5,000 New Orleans residents without power after vehicle strikes utility pole
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is reporting that nearly 5,000 residents in Uptown, Central City, Gert Town, and surrounding areas are without power Thursday (Jan. 12) morning. An on-the-scene view. The outage was reported just before 4 a.m. Officials say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing the...
Moreno: Cantrell’s taskforce over looks City Council
Over the weekend City Council member Helena Moreno sent a letter explaining the need for New Orleans to mobilize its leadership to fight the crime problem.
WDSU
Entergy outage leaves thousands in the dark in Mid-City, Central City
NEW ORLEANS — More than 4,000 Entergy customers are without power Thursday morning. A majority of the outages are in the Mid-City and Central City areas. Entergy officials said a car ran into a utility pole and caused the blackout. The estimated restoration time for power in the area...
fox8live.com
Two New Orleans trash contractors gain routes after pickup lapse for which Richards Disposal has ‘regret’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As uncollected garbage continues to pile up on many city streets, two trash contractors who recently began servicing about half the city were asked to expand into the other half, where Richards Disposal has failed to service residents. City councilman Joe Giarrusso told Fox 8 on...
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
NOPD's redeployment strategy and 12-hour-shifts had little impact on crime, City Council says
NEW ORLEANS — As New Orleans suffered from a spike in violent crime amid dwindling troop strength throughout last year, two bold measures were adopted to try and stop the bleeding: placing front-line officers on 12-hour shifts and, later, re-deploying about 75 specialty officers to answer calls. A recent...
NOLA.com
After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way
Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
Eater
As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own
As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
an17.com
TPG Overlay: Loop detectors will be installed on North Baptist Road this week
BAPTIST—The parish’s RPC project continues this week with work scheduled on North Baptist Road. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said RPC crews are scheduled to install “loop detectors” on North Baptist Road during the week of January 9. Miller said a loop detector is a signal...
fox8live.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean spent millions meant to prepare ‘nightmarish’ warehouse on cars, guns, family, DOJ alleges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice alleges nursing home owner Bob Dean, who had his licenses revoked after a deadly evacuation during Hurricane Ida, swept millions of dollars from federal loans into his personal banking accounts. The United States’ complaint, filed in...
Mayor/City Council: Collision Course?
Is a showdown brewing between the Mayor and the City Council? Two highly politically charged statements from City Council Members Helena Moreno and City Council President JP Morrell showing frustration.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Comments / 3