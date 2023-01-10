ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City says 2,000+ streetlights repaired since August, repairs to begin next week on interstate lights

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a contractor works to repair around 11 percent of streetlights that were out citywide in August, residents and employees in Downtown New Orleans and the Warehouse District said Wednesday that the atmosphere in their neighborhood has slowly been degrading between malfunctioning streetlights and downed traffic lights at intersections.
NOLA.com

Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park

Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
fox8live.com

NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish's drainage system isn't prepared for climate change. Can 'green' infrastructure help?

As rainfall becomes more intense with climate change, Jefferson Parish’s traditional drainage system of canals and pumps won’t be enough to protect property from flooding. That’s according to a draft stormwater management plan the parish government unveiled in December that recommends “green” infrastructure be woven into public works projects, code enforcement and private development.
NOLA.com

Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’

The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
NOLA.com

After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way

Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
Eater

As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own

As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
