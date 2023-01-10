ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)

Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering

After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
fcnews.org

2023 Ohio fairs schedule released

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
themountvernongrapevine.com

Wanted Wednesday – Thomas McCormick

Thomas McCormick, 54, of Mount Vernon, is wanted for two counts of Having Weapons Under Disability, both third-degree felonies. McCormick was indicted in 2019 for these crimes and failed to appear for court in 2020. He was later arrested in Arizona, but released before he could be extradited to Ohio.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WSYX ABC6

The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
police1.com

Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers

OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
ocj.com

A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry

Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
a-z-animals.com

9 Native Plants in Ohio

The Buckeye State is located in the midwestern region of the United States. Its three largest metropolitan areas are Greater Cleveland, Greater Cincinnati, and the Columbus metro area. It is the seventh state in terms of population and the tenth state in terms of population density. Ohio consists of five...
huroninsider.com

James Smith

James Eddie “Jack” Smith, 78, of Sandusky died Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. He was born in Otway, Ohio to Gladys F. Sharp, and was given her father, Curtis Smith’s, name. His stepfather, Delbert “Shorty” Sharp moved the family to Sandusky and Jim graduated from Sandusky High School in 1962.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Record-Herald

ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
