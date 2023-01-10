Illinois GOP Leader Jim Durkin stepping down from state legislature

Illinois Rep. Jim Durkin announced he will leave the legislature at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, when the 102nd General Assembly comes to a close.

After 24 years in the legislature, nine of those as House GOP Leader, Durkin says it’s time to leave, saying the Republican party in Illinois has lost its way.

Durkin spoke with WGN Evening News about the decision behind relinquishing his leadership post and more. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

