Illinois GOP Leader Jim Durkin stepping down from state legislature
Illinois Rep. Jim Durkin announced he will leave the legislature at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, when the 102nd General Assembly comes to a close.
After 24 years in the legislature, nine of those as House GOP Leader, Durkin says it’s time to leave, saying the Republican party in Illinois has lost its way.Jim Durkin to step down as House GOP Leader
Durkin spoke with WGN Evening News about the decision behind relinquishing his leadership post and more. Watch the full interview in the video player above.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 1