FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
semoball.com
Portageville defeats Campbell
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Portageville bounced back from a Bootheel Conference loss with a 61-54 win over Campbell on Tuedaty, Jan. 10. The Bulldogs were led a game-high 22 from Jamarion Smith and improved to 8-6 with the victory. The Camels dropped to 5-10 with the loss. Both teams return...
semoball.com
'Heady' Boles helps Bearcats grab 10th W in romp over 'Cats
DEXTER – There is no shortage of aspects to Peyton Boles’ basketball game that has pleased fourth-year Bearcat coach Chad Allen this season, on the court. “He is so much more aggressive this year,” Allen said following his team’s 71-33 romp over Bloomfield on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
semoball.com
High school basketball roundup, Jan. 11: Meadow Heights, Woodland girls meet in BCS Tri-County Conference Tournament final
One week after facing off for third place in the Delta New Year's Tournament, Meadow Heights and Woodland will face off again. This time for the BCS Tri-County Conference Tournament championship. The Panthers reached the final by defeating Advance 54-23 in the semi-finals on Wednesday in Bloomfield High School. Meadow...
semoball.com
Kennett ends losing streak with second upset over Bernie
The Kennett Indians (6-8) ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in the team’s second upset over Bernie (9-4) at home after successfully contending with the Mules’ impressive long range shooting game. Putting up over 80 points against Bernie once again, Kennett won 81-66. “We knew we had...
semoball.com
All in the Eagles family: WBA hoops a lesson in support
It hits one immediately when they walk into the gymnasium on the campus of Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff. The enthusiasm hits you immediately like a warm blanket of positivity. The players warm up with enthusiasm as fans old to very young cascade within the intimate environs with the fans tucked in almost chin-to-chin with the athletes as they prepare for battle.
semoball.com
Kennett continues winning streak with 55-45 home win over Dexter
The Kennett girls basketball team (9-5) is now on a six-game winning streak after defeating Dexter (9-5) with a continuously improving and imposing defense at home Monday night. “That’s a very good team and we were just able to hang in there and hold on to win,” Kennett head coach...
semoball.com
Sweet tea n’ taking those big threes: Sophomore hoops transfer learns about SEMO culture
After an unsatisfying year at NCAA Division I Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, Maiya Bergdorf decided a change of scenery was in the cards. So, Bergdorf, a Massachusetts native, packed up and made the trek to the heartland of America and parked it in Poplar Bluff to play for the Three Rivers Community College women’s basketball program beginning last fall.
semoball.com
Skilled, talented Advance drives past St. Vincent in home W
ADVANCE – The Advance High School boy’s basketball squad isn’t going to intimidate any opponent with their size, strength, or athleticism this season. The Hornets don’t have to, because as a unit, veteran coach Bubba Wheetley has constructed an experienced, mentally tough group of kids, who are really, really, really skilled and smart on the floor, and that has served just fine this winter.
semoball.com
WRESTLING CELEBRATION: Mules honor founding coach, get pair of wins as they mark 50 years on mat
On a night when the man who gave birth to the Poplar Bluff wrestling program, Terry Smith, was honored with induction to the program’s ring of honor, the Mules played host to Notre Dame and Kennett and made sure to put on quite the exclamation point to further illustrate how important the sport has become in town.
semoball.com
Portageville annihilates Caruthersville and wins big at Holcomb
The Portageville girls’ basketball team upped its winning streak to four games after wins over Caruthersville and Holcomb. The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) won 69-4 over Caruthersville (0-9) on Friday, Jan. 6, and defeated Holcomb (5-8) by a score of 61-40 on Monday, Jan. 9. Amiyah Saxton led the team...
mymoinfo.com
Ellington Man Seriously Injured in Reynolds County Accident
A man from Ellington was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Reynolds County on Tuesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Trent Baker was seriously injured when his 2011 Ford Focus ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The accident occurred on Missouri 106, four miles west of Ellington, at around 2:50 P.M.
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Day the Campbell Bank Was Robbed
It seems like Almost Yesterday that strangers entered the bank of Campbell, Missouri and made off with some of the community’s money. It was just a few moments after 3:00pm on November 11, 1933 when two men in fancy dark suits walked into the lobby of the small bank on Campbell’s Main Street.
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
