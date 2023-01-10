Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
tjrwrestling.net
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
ringsidenews.com
Ring Rope Snaps Twice During Title Match At NXT New Year’s Evil
Grayson Waller played mind games with Bron Breakker in the buildup to their NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil. Tonight, the two finally collided but controversy soon followed. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller tonight during NXT: New Year’s Evil. At one...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Tag Team Debuts On Dynamite
While they may be billed as ‘one night only’, an instant fan favorite AEW tag team has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (January 11). On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Firm (Lee Moriarty and Big Bill with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) took on the team of JungleHOOK.
