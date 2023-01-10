BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A little more than a year after the Town of Burgaw elected its first female mayor, the woman leading the town is reflecting on her first year in office. Olivia Dawson defeated incumbent Pete Cowan in the 2021 municipal election after receiving more than 51 percent of the votes. Her campaign wasn’t focused on her gender, but rather on what she wanted to do for the town.

