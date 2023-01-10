ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Ambitious Fifth Ward land-swap project gets continuance

The next steps for a large-scale redevelopment of the block currently occupied by Mt. Pisgah Ministry and a vacant lot in Evanston’s Fifth Ward—which entails a land-swap between the church and the city—will be determined at the Land Use Commission’s Feb. 8 meeting. The continuance came...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Step by step, new ward boundaries taking shape in Evanston

Members of the city’s Redistricting Committee are inching toward mapping the city’s first new political boundaries in 20 years. Committee members have now conducted ward-to-ward analyses in eight of the city’s nine wards, with a meeting on the west side’s Fifth Ward scheduled for Jan. 26.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Committee turns to mediator to resolve dispute between Harley Clarke groups

A city council committee recommended Monday, Jan. 9, that a mediator be called in to resolve a split between groups that have been active in the renovation of the Harley Clarke Mansion. The ongoing dispute has stalled progress on the lakefront project as the two nonprofits were originally asked by...
evanstonroundtable.com

Fifth Ward School/Community Center survey results

Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on city seeking to renegotiate the District 65 MOU, slow down District 65 campus decisions, the Artists Book Home agreement and the withdrawal of the bag tax. The city and District 65’s Fifth Ward School/Community Center survey...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Council rejects proposed bag tax and sends it back to committee

Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on the city seeking to renegotiate the District 65 MOU, slow down District 65 campus decisions, Fifth Ward school survey results and the Artists Book Home agreement. City Council members voted Monday to table action on a...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City purchases property on Howard Street for affordable housing

Revitalization is under way in Evanston’s southern business district. The City Council voted Monday, Jan. 9, to purchase the Clothes Pin Laundromat, located at 729-739 Howard St., for $950,000 on Monday night. The city plans to combine the 9,000-square-foot property with the nearby 5,000-square-foot, city-owned property at 727 Howard...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Sticky notes from neighbors call for Independence Park changes

Something was missing from Tuesday night’s public meeting at Chandler-Newberger Community Center, where dozens of Seventh Ward residents talked about ideas for an upcoming renovation to Independence Park. Many of the surefire signs that an Evanston city meeting was in session – back-and-forth arguments among attendees, complaints about not...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Breaking: Artists Book House opts out of Harley Clarke Mansion

The Artists Book House informed the city it is leaving the Harley Clarke mansion, bringing an abrupt end to the group’s dream to create a book and literary center in the long-shuttered lakefront building, its founder said Thursday, Jan. 12. The decision was reached reluctantly, after consulting with four...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

The Arts Council wants arts organizations to mix it up!

The main order of business at the January Arts Council meeting was the “mixer” scheduled for 6 p.m. – 8 pm., Monday, Jan. 30, at Evanston’s Sketchbook Taproom, 821 Chicago Ave. The council plans to invite heads of all the arts organizations in Evanston, with the...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City reinvigorates climate action steps with new hires

A little more than a year after a new coordinator took over the Sustainability and Resilience office, the city council voted to add two additional employees to the one-person operation. “With a better staffed sustainability and resilience division we can start to make much more progress on implementing our climate...
EVANSTON, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options

Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options (Harvey, IL) — Pace and Metra will hold an open house in Harvey this week to solicit feedback regarding several design alternatives for a project to rebuild, expand and consolidate the Pace Harvey Transportation Center and Metra Harvey Station into a modernized, unified facility that better serves the people of the region. The project is expected to begin construction in mid-2024.
HARVEY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest

Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Usually we spotlight a recent photo at the top of this newsletter, but the image above is from last year’s Walk for Warmth. We’re giving it a rare encore presentation because the event, set for Jan. 16, is one of several options highlighted in our list of local Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Masonic Temple building to get a second life

Evanston’s Masonic Temple, a local landmark that has sat vacant in recent years, will see new life as a residential apartment building after backing from the Evanston City Council on Jan. 9. Council members approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda a request from Myefski Architects for variations...
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy