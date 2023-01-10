Read full article on original website
Ambitious Fifth Ward land-swap project gets continuance
The next steps for a large-scale redevelopment of the block currently occupied by Mt. Pisgah Ministry and a vacant lot in Evanston’s Fifth Ward—which entails a land-swap between the church and the city—will be determined at the Land Use Commission’s Feb. 8 meeting. The continuance came...
Step by step, new ward boundaries taking shape in Evanston
Members of the city’s Redistricting Committee are inching toward mapping the city’s first new political boundaries in 20 years. Committee members have now conducted ward-to-ward analyses in eight of the city’s nine wards, with a meeting on the west side’s Fifth Ward scheduled for Jan. 26.
Committee turns to mediator to resolve dispute between Harley Clarke groups
A city council committee recommended Monday, Jan. 9, that a mediator be called in to resolve a split between groups that have been active in the renovation of the Harley Clarke Mansion. The ongoing dispute has stalled progress on the lakefront project as the two nonprofits were originally asked by...
Fifth Ward School/Community Center survey results
Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on city seeking to renegotiate the District 65 MOU, slow down District 65 campus decisions, the Artists Book Home agreement and the withdrawal of the bag tax. The city and District 65’s Fifth Ward School/Community Center survey...
Council rejects proposed bag tax and sends it back to committee
Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on the city seeking to renegotiate the District 65 MOU, slow down District 65 campus decisions, Fifth Ward school survey results and the Artists Book Home agreement. City Council members voted Monday to table action on a...
City purchases property on Howard Street for affordable housing
Revitalization is under way in Evanston’s southern business district. The City Council voted Monday, Jan. 9, to purchase the Clothes Pin Laundromat, located at 729-739 Howard St., for $950,000 on Monday night. The city plans to combine the 9,000-square-foot property with the nearby 5,000-square-foot, city-owned property at 727 Howard...
Sticky notes from neighbors call for Independence Park changes
Something was missing from Tuesday night’s public meeting at Chandler-Newberger Community Center, where dozens of Seventh Ward residents talked about ideas for an upcoming renovation to Independence Park. Many of the surefire signs that an Evanston city meeting was in session – back-and-forth arguments among attendees, complaints about not...
Breaking: Artists Book House opts out of Harley Clarke Mansion
The Artists Book House informed the city it is leaving the Harley Clarke mansion, bringing an abrupt end to the group’s dream to create a book and literary center in the long-shuttered lakefront building, its founder said Thursday, Jan. 12. The decision was reached reluctantly, after consulting with four...
The Arts Council wants arts organizations to mix it up!
The main order of business at the January Arts Council meeting was the “mixer” scheduled for 6 p.m. – 8 pm., Monday, Jan. 30, at Evanston’s Sketchbook Taproom, 821 Chicago Ave. The council plans to invite heads of all the arts organizations in Evanston, with the...
City reinvigorates climate action steps with new hires
A little more than a year after a new coordinator took over the Sustainability and Resilience office, the city council voted to add two additional employees to the one-person operation. “With a better staffed sustainability and resilience division we can start to make much more progress on implementing our climate...
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options
Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options (Harvey, IL) — Pace and Metra will hold an open house in Harvey this week to solicit feedback regarding several design alternatives for a project to rebuild, expand and consolidate the Pace Harvey Transportation Center and Metra Harvey Station into a modernized, unified facility that better serves the people of the region. The project is expected to begin construction in mid-2024.
2023 property tax 101: What to expect in next year’s bill from the freshly filed levies
The owner of a $425,000 home, the median-priced residence in Evanston, will likely pay about $450 more in property taxes in 2023 than they did in 2022, representing an increase of a little more than 4%, according to an Evanston RoundTable analysis of local tax levies for 2023 that have just been made final.
XChange Development Would Bring 22-Story Apartment Tower Near South Shore Cultural Center
SOUTH SHORE — A high-rise apartment building is being proposed for a vacant lot near the South Shore Cultural Center, a project that was called for in a quality-of-life plan for the neighborhood unveiled late last year. Developer Model of Transformation Design and Development wants to build an equitable...
Mayor Lightfoot coming under fire for soliciting CPS students to volunteer on her reelection campaign
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor's 'coldness'
CHICAGO - Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said Tuesday he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her "No. 1 cheerleader" — because of the mayor’s "coldness," including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Usually we spotlight a recent photo at the top of this newsletter, but the image above is from last year’s Walk for Warmth. We’re giving it a rare encore presentation because the event, set for Jan. 16, is one of several options highlighted in our list of local Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances.
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
Evanston Masonic Temple building to get a second life
Evanston’s Masonic Temple, a local landmark that has sat vacant in recent years, will see new life as a residential apartment building after backing from the Evanston City Council on Jan. 9. Council members approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda a request from Myefski Architects for variations...
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
